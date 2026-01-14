India-Made Mercedes-Maybach GLS Launched At Rs 2.75 Crore

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the locally assembled Maybach GLS at an ex-showroom price of Rs 2.75 crore, which is Rs 42 lakh lower than the earlier imported version priced at Rs 3.17 crore. With the Maybach GLS now being assembled in India, this makes it the first market outside the United States where the model is locally built.

The Maybach GLS currently on sale was last updated in India in 2024 and continues with design changes introduced at that time. These include a revised grille with chrome slats, updated front and rear bumpers, redesigned LED headlamps and tail-lamps, and differentiated exhaust outlets. The SUV retains the 22-inch alloy wheels, while two new 23-inch wheel designs are offered as optional extras.

Powering the Maybach GLS 600 is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine rated at 550 bhp, supported by an integrated starter generator that contributes an additional 22 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Mercedes-Benz claims a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 4.9 seconds, with the top speed electronically limited to 250 kmph.

The luxury SUV comes equipped with Airmatic air suspension as standard, while the E-Active Body Control system with a dedicated Maybach mode is available as an optional feature. Other equipment includes Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems, 360-degree cameras, active parking assist and the Guard 360 vehicle protection package.

Aside from the launch, Mercedes-Benz India reported deliveries of 19,007 units in calendar year 2025. While volumes were marginally lower than the previous year, the company stated that it recorded its highest annual revenue to date. Entry, Core and Top-End models contributed 13 per cent, 62 per cent and 25 per cent of total sales, respectively.