Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Debuts In India: Bookings Open March 10

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the all-electric CLA for the Indian market, nearly a year after its global debut. Bookings will open on March 10, while the carmaker will announce prices for it in mid-April 2026. The new CLA will replace the A-Class Limousine, EQA, and EQB in the brand’s India lineup and marks the first time the nameplate is being offered with a fully electric powertrain.

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric: Exterior

The new CLA continues to draw heavily from its concept design, featuring a sleek, coupe-like silhouette and rounded edges. The electric sedan gets a closed front panel filled with 142 illuminated three-pointed stars and a centrally lit Mercedes-Benz logo. The side profile is highlighted by flush-fitting door handles, similar to those seen on larger Mercedes sedans.

At the rear, the CLA features star-shaped LED tail lamps connected by a full-width light bar, which also displays animated lighting sequences while locking and unlocking. Buyers will be able to choose from ten different alloy wheel designs, ranging from 17 to 19 inches.

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric: Dimensions

Compared to its predecessor, the new CLA has grown in size. It now measures 4,723mm in length, which is 34mm longer than before and makes it slightly larger than the previous-generation C-Class. The width has increased to 1,855mm, up by 25mm, while the height stands at 1,468mm. The wheelbase has also been extended by 61mm to 2,790mm, which is expected to translate into better cabin space.

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric: Interior

The interior of the new CLA has been completely revamped and now features Mercedes-Benz’s latest Superscreen setup, inspired by the EQE and EQS. The dashboard integrates a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.6-inch central infotainment screen, and an optional 14-inch display for the front passenger.

A panoramic sunroof is offered as standard. In terms of luggage capacity, the CLA offers a boot space of 405 litres. In addition, it also gets a front trunk, or frunk, which provides an extra 101 litres of storage.

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric: Powertrain and Battery Pack

The new CLA is based on Mercedes’ Modular Architecture (MMA) platform, which has been developed primarily for electric vehicles but is also capable of supporting internal combustion engines as seen in global markets. For India, the CLA will be offered in a single 250+ variant. It features a rear-wheel-drive layout with a single electric motor that produces 268 bhp and 335 Nm of torque.

According to Mercedes-Benz, the rear-wheel-drive CLA offers a maximum WLTP-certified range of up to 792km. The car uses an 800-volt electrical architecture, which enables ultra-fast DC charging. With a 320kW fast charger, the CLA is claimed to be capable of adding up to 325km of driving range in just 10 minutes.

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric: Launch Timeline

Bookings for the CLA Electric in India will begin on March 10, with the launch slated for mid-April 2026. We could expect Mercedes-Benz India to price the CLA at around Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom).