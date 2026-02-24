New-Gen Toyota Fortuner Spied For The First Time

Spy shots of Toyota SUVs are relatively rare, making this latest spotting particularly noteworthy. Following the debut of the ninth-generation Hilux in November last year, Toyota has begun preparations for the next-generation Fortuner. The first spy image of the SUV undergoing testing has now surfaced online from Thailand, offering a glimpse of what’s to come.

The current-generation Fortuner has been on sale for nearly a decade, and the Japanese automaker is now working on its successor. The all-new model is expected to make its global debut later this year, and here is what the spied test mule showcased.

New-Gen Toyota Fortuner: Exterior

The test mule is covered in dense camouflage, but several design elements are still visible. The SUV appears to feature a wider and more upright grille, while slim, horizontal LED DRLs are visible at the top, and the main headlamp units seem to be positioned lower. The front bumper appears more sculpted, featuring a pronounced central air intake and what seem to be vertically stacked elements at the corners.

From the side, the new Fortuner retains its tall and boxy proportions, but with sharper body lines. The wheel arches look more pronounced, and the SUV appears to ride on multi-spoke alloy wheels. The shoulder line seems slightly higher.

Also Read: Toyota Ebella EV Review: Compact And Fun-To-Drive With The Promise Of Stress-Free Aftersales

Towards the rear, the camouflage conceals most styling details, but the overall shape suggests a more squared-off tailgate. The rear windscreen appears relatively upright, while the tail-lamp units seem to be slimmer and more horizontally oriented than before. There also appears to be a connecting trim strip between the lamps, though this is hidden under wraps. The rear bumper looks chunkier, with a deeper lower section and a skid-plate-style insert. Parking sensors and reflectors are integrated neatly into the bumper layout.

New-Gen Toyota Fortuner: Interior and Features

While the latest spy images do not provide a look at the cabin, the next-generation Fortuner is expected to undergo a comprehensive interior overhaul. Drawing inspiration from the newer Hilux, the SUV is likely to feature a significantly more modern dashboard layout, headlined by a fully digital instrument cluster and a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

In terms of overall equipment, the next-generation model is expected to offer dual 12.3-inch displays, Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and ventilated as well as powered front seats.

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 10,000 km Long-Term Review

New-Gen Toyota Fortuner: Engine

The next-generation Fortuner is expected to retain its proven powertrain options, continuing with the familiar 2.7-litre petrol and 2.8-litre diesel engines. The diesel motor is likely to remain paired with Toyota’s 48V mild-hybrid system, which has already been introduced in the Indian market on the Fortuner Neo Drive. Both engines will be offered with a choice of a 6-speed manual gearbox and a torque-converter automatic transmission.

New-Gen Toyota Fortuner: Expected Debut

The next-generation Fortuner appears to be in the final stages of development, as seen in the spy shots taken in Thailand. The SUV is expected to make its global debut sometime this year, with Thailand likely to be among the first markets to receive it. Subsequently, we expect it to launch in India in early 2027.

Spyshot source