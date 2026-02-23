KTM Ends Long-Term Partnership With KISKA Design
- KTM has sold its shares at KISKA Design
- KISKA-KTM partnership goes back to 1990s
- KTM to set up in-house design cetnre in Salzburg
KTM has officially ended its decades-long partnership with KISKA, the Salzburg-based design studio that has worked closely with the brand since the early 1990s. As part of this move, KTM has sold its remaining stake in KISKA to technology company Loxone GmbH. The move comes after Bajaj Auto assumed control of Pierer Mobility, KTM’s parent company, and is seen as part of KTM’s restructuring process under new ownership. According to reports, Bajaj Auto wants to set up its own design studio for KTM.
Cost control and tighter internal processes seem to be the major reasons for the decision to part ways with KISKA and develop an in-house design centre. The new centre will be based in Salzburg and not in Mattighofen where KTM’s development and production centre is located. For now, KTM will continue working with KISKA, and access to KISKA’s design resources is still open.
KISKA Design was theoretically part of the KTM Group and was instrumental in shaping the identity of KTM as we know of it today. Since the ‘90s KISKA has not just been contributing to product design and engineering at KTM, but also to other areas of the KTM brand, including brand strategy, communication and apparel. For now, KTM’s design language is unlikely to go through massive changes, and new KTM motorcycles are likely to retain the sharp and chiselled lines that have sort of become identifiable design elements of KTM bikes.
