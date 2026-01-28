logo
Nissan Reveals Solar-Powered Ariya EV Concept

Hansaj Kukreti
Jan 28, 2026, 05:46 PM
Key Highlights
  • Nissan introduces a solar-powered Ariya concept
  • Based on the Nissan Ariya EV
  • Can generate up to 23 km of extra range

While EV automakers are doing well globally to improve charging infrastructure, Nissan has come up with an innovative concept that can reduce charging dependency by translating a sunny day into a relevant amount of extra range. Nissan has showcased a solar-powered EV concept that utilises solar energy to recharge and has been developed using Nissan’s electric car, the Ariya.

Hood solar panels

The solar-powered Ariya concept has been developed by engineers from Nissan’s Advanced Product Planning team in Dubai and the Powertrain Planning team in Barcelona, with some significant changes. These include high-efficiency solar panels (photovoltaic panels) integrated into the bonnet, the roof and the rear window. These panels convert sunlight into DC power, theby reducing the dependency on an external charging source.

Rear window solar panels

According to Nissan, the solar-powered Ariya concept can provide up to 23 km of additional range on a bright sunny day, making it suitable for daily commutes. It could also reduce charging frequency by up to 65 per cent, depending on usage. As a result, drivers benefit from longer gaps between charges and a lower cost of ownership simply by parking or driving in the sun.

The standard Ariya is an electric SUV that is available with a choice of two battery packs offering a range up to 500 km. It also comes with AWD.

