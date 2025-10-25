Nissan’s upcoming MPV, which will be based on the Renault Triber, has been spied testing in India for the first time. Earlier this year, the carmaker shared a teaser and subsequently confirmed that it will launch in the Indian market in the first quarter of calendar year 2026. Now, images of what appears to be the upcoming MPV have surfaced online, revealing a few changes compared to its Renault sibling.

Also Read: Nissan’s Entry-Level MPV Confirmed For India Launch Early In 2026

The heavily camouflaged test mule still reveals a few key details about the upcoming Nissan MPV. Up front, it sports a noticeably different fascia compared to the Renault Triber, featuring a larger grille with hexagonal inserts and a new set of headlamps. Moreover, as seen in the teaser, the C-shaped inserts at either end are visible here. The MPV also gets redesigned alloy wheels. While the rear section remains largely covered, subtle changes to the bumper can be expected along with a different set of taillamps.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite AMT Launched With CNG Kit, Prices Start At Rs. 6.88 lakh

While interior details remain under wraps, the upcoming Nissan MPV is expected to feature a three-row layout akin to the Triber. The second row is likely to offer a sliding function, while the third row could remain removable. The model is also expected to borrow most of the features from the Triber, including the 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, parking sensors, and other equipment.

Under the hood, the Nissan MPV is likely to carry over the Triber’s 1.0-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which in the Triber makes 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque. Transmission options are expected to include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.

Also Read: Nissan Tekton Name Confirmed For Upcoming C-Segment SUV; Set For India Launch Mid-2026

Prices are expected to be announced in the first quarter of 2026, though we expect it to command a marginal premium over the Renault Triber. For reference, the Triber is currently priced between Rs 5.76 lakh and Rs 8.60 lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally, the carmaker has previously confirmed that it will introduce three new made-in-India models by 2027. Leading this lineup will be the Triber-based MPV.

Spy shot source