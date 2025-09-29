Nissan C-SUV Design To Be Revealed On October 7

Nissan will take the wraps off its upcoming C-segment SUV on October 7, giving us a good glimpse of its design. The new C-SUV is slated to go on sale in 2026 and has already been spotted testing multiple times on Indian roads in camouflaged form.

The test mules suggest that the SUV shares its underpinnings with the next-generation Renault Duster, but Nissan is working to give it its own identity. From what has been seen so far, the SUV will feature a fresh design language with new headlight units, horizontal daytime-running lamps, and a grille with horizontal slats. The rear styling appears to borrow elements from the global-spec Duster, particularly in the taillight design.

Powertrain details are still under wraps, but the model is expected to launch with a petrol engine. The Renault-Nissan Alliance has confirmed that alternative fuels -- such as CNG and ethanol-based systems -- are being evaluated for future SUVs, alongside the possibility of a seven-seat derivative to broaden the lineup.

The new C-SUV will be a crucial product for Nissan in India. The brand currently has a very limited range, with just one locally manufactured model on sale. The upcoming SUV will mark Nissan’s re-entry into the competitive midsize SUV space with contenders like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Victoris. It remains to be seen how well the brand can strengthen its foothold in one of India’s most demanding segments.

With the October 7 reveal, the carmaker will shed more light on how this SUV will differ from its Renault sibling, both in design and positioning. While Nissan hasn’t confirmed a name, there is a possibility the company could revive the Terrano nameplate for this model.

