Kia Carens Clavis EV True Range Tested: Claimed vs Real!
- The Kia Carens Clavis is offered in 2 battery options - 42kWh and 51.4 kWha
- We put the top-spec trim with the bigger 51.4 kWh batter to test
- The Clavis EV offers 3-row seating for a proper Indian family
An MPV is built to move families in comfort, and more buyers now want to do that while going electric. That’s where the new Carens Clavis EV steps in. Kia calls it India’s first three-row electric MPV, though the BYD eMax 7 did arrive earlier at a higher price. What the Clavis EV brings to the table is modern features and tech, packaged into an MPV with three usable rows for a proper Indian family, at a sub-Rs. 20 lakh price tag. The big question: does it have enough real-world range for those family trips?
Kia India claims over 400 km on a single charge, no matter which battery you pick. I recently took the Clavis EV out to put that claim to the real-world challenge. Now, the Clavis EV comes with two battery options – a 42 kWh pack rated for 404 km, and a 51.4 kWh unit claiming 490 km on a full charge. Our Clavis EV came with the latter.
The Clavis EV comes with two battery options – a 42 kWh pack rated for 404 km, and a 51.4 kWh unit claiming 490 km on a full charge
Target & Test Parameters
The battery options and powertrain offered with the Clavis EV are the same setup offered with the Hyundai Creta Electric. In our earlier test, the Creta Electric delivered 390 km in real-world driving, with a claimed range of 510 km. And that’s the benchmark I have set for the Clavis EV for this range test – 390-400 km.
AC was set at 23 degrees, speeds were kept under 60 kmph in the city and between 90 and 100 kmph on the highway
As with every range test, the car was driven in standard settings. Drive mode stayed in Normal. AC was set at 23 degrees, speeds were kept under 60 kmph in the city and between 90 and 100 kmph on the highway.
Also Read: Kia Carens Clavis EV Review: Family-Sized And Feature-Packed!
Range Test & Drive Experience
The Clavis EV gets four levels of regen, with level 4 offering an experience close to one pedal driving
Now, EVs usually deliver more range in the city because constant braking feeds energy back into the battery through brake regeneration. Although quite negligible, collectively it does help milk more range from the battery in stop-go traffic. The Clavis EV gets four levels of regen, with level 4 offering an experience close to one pedal driving.
In the city, the average energy consumption on the on-board system hovered around 7.6 to 8 km per kWh
On the highway, regen doesn’t contribute as much because there’s less braking, but energy consumption goes up drastically. In the city, the average energy consumption on the on-board system hovered around 7.6 to 8 km per kWh, while the highway figure sat between 7.4 and 7.6 km per kWh. Multiply that by the battery capacity, and you will have a good estimate of its real-world range.
Also Read: Kia Carens Clavis EV Line-Up Expanded To 6 Variants
The Clavis EV puts out 169 bhp and 255 Nm to the front wheels and does 0 to 100 in 8.4 seconds
Honestly, even if the range dropped a bit, the performance makes up for it. The Clavis EV puts out 169 bhp and 255 Nm to the front wheels and does 0 to 100 in 8.4 seconds. Out on the highway, that means overtaking trucks or slow traffic is quick, effortless and smooth!
Range Calculation
The range test began at 100 per cent charge with an estimated 421 km on the display. The distance-to-empty reading and average consumption were tracked at every 5-10 per cent drop. At 90 per cent, the DTE showed 372 km. At 80 per cent, it was 318 km. At 70 per cent, it dropped to 260 km. Through the test, average efficiency stayed close to 7.5 km per kWh.
|Battery Percentage
|Distance to empty
|Kilometres Covered
|Km/kw
|100
|421
|0
|90
|372
|37.8
|7.6
|80
|318
|80.9
|7.6
|70
|260
|115
|7.6
|60
|216
|149.9
|7.4
|50
|191
|184.2
|7.4
|40
|180
|214.1
|7.5
|30
|100
|255.6
|7.6
|20
|62
|295
|7.4
|10
|25
|332
|7.5
Conclusion
Now, before I reveal the actual real-world range of the Carens Clavis EV, I would like to remind you that the 390 km real range of the Creta Electric was the benchmark for this test. So, has this Kia managed to hit that target? Well, the moment of truth is here.
The Kia Carens Clavis offered us a real-world range of around 380 km
The real-world range of the Kia Carens Clavis EV that we managed to achieve was just over 380 km. Yes, it’s less than the Creta Electric, but that’s mainly because the Clavis EV is a few 100 kgs heavier than the Hyundai SUV, and its MVP body style is also not as aerodynamic as the Creta, so that 10 km drop in range is totally justified.
With smart planning the Clavis EV can be a family car that can go the distance
And to answer the question of whether the Clavis EV can actually be that EV which can take your family and go the distance? Well, with some smart planning it most definitely can!
Photos: Milind Kale
Related News
Research More on Kia Carens Clavis EV
Popular Kia Models
- Kia
SonetEx-showroom Price₹ 7.3 - 14.09 Lakh
- Kia
CarensEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 12.77 Lakh
- Kia
SeltosEx-showroom Price₹ 10.79 - 19.81 Lakh
- Kia
CarnivalEx-showroom Price₹ 59.42 Lakh
- Kia
EV6Ex-showroom Price₹ 76.52 Lakh
- Kia
EV9Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.51 Crore
- Kia
Carens ClavisEx-showroom Price₹ 11.08 - 20.71 Lakh
- Kia
Carens Clavis EVEx-showroom Price₹ 17.99 - 24.49 Lakh
- Kia
SyrosEx-showroom Price₹ 8.67 - 15.94 Lakh
Latest Cars
- Mahindra
XUV 7XOEx-showroom Price₹ 13.66 - 22.47 Lakh
- MINI
Cooper S ConvertibleEx-showroom Price₹ 58.5 Lakh
- Mahindra
XEV 9SEx-showroom Price₹ 19.95 - 29.45 Lakh
- Tata
SierraEx-showroom Price₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakh
- Porsche
Cayenne ElectricEx-showroom Price₹ 1.75 - 2.25 Crore
- Maserati
Grecale FolgoreEx-showroom Price₹ 3.05 - 3.18 Crore
- Hyundai
Venue N LineEx-showroom Price₹ 10.55 - 15.48 Lakh
- Hyundai
VenueEx-showroom Price₹ 7.9 - 15.69 Lakh
- Skoda
Octavia RSEx-showroom Price₹ 49.99 Lakh
- Maserati
MCPuraEx-showroom Price₹ 4.12 - 5.12 Crore
Upcoming Cars
- Tata Punch Facelift 2026Expected Price₹ 5.9 - 10.2 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-13
- Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-13
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-15
- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-15
- Nissan GraviteExpected Price₹ 5.5 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-21
- Volkswagen TayronExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-23
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 12 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-27
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-27
- Leapmotor New Leapmotor T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-30
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-12
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-13
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-02-19
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-24
- BYD New Atto 3 EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 27 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-25
- Volvo EM 90Expected Price₹ 60 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-26
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-09
- Mercedes-Benz CLA EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-11
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-19
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-24
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-16
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-05
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-10
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-28
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra XUV 3XO EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-16
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Toyota Urban Cruiser EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Hyundai New VernaExpected Price₹ 13 - 23 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-07
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-04-14
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- car&bike Team | Jan 5, 2026Updated Simple One Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.50 Lakh; 5 kWh Variant Promises Up To 265 KM RangeWith a series of changes made to the existing scooter, the start-up claims to have improved range, top speed as well as on-road behaviour of the Simple One.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Jan 5, 2026Special Feature: VinFast Sets New Era For India’s Electric MobilityVietnam’s VinFast opens its first overseas EV plant in Tamil Nadu, marking a USD 500 million investment into India’s growing electric vehicle market. Here’s why this move matters for India and the global EV landscape.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jan 5, 2026Mahindra XUV 7XO Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 13.66 LakhFacelifted XUV 700 brings with it notable design and feature updates, though powertrains remain unchanged.2 mins read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jan 5, 2026Tata Punch Facelift Revealed Ahead Of January 13 LaunchFacelifted Punch gets styling elements inspired by its electric sibling and packs in more tech and a new engine option.1 min read
- Carandbike Team | Jan 5, 2026Mahindra XUV 7XO Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jan 5, 2026Volkswagen Reveals Electric Polo Cabin; Previews Future Interior PhilosophyVolkswagen has previewed its next-gen, customer-driven ID. cockpit in the near-production ID. Polo concept, blending intuitive physical controls, recycled materials, one-pedal driving and retro Golf-inspired digital dials.1 min read
- Amaan Ahmed | Jan 3, 2026VLF Mobster 135 300 KM Review: Fun But FlawedA 125 cc scooter with Italian design and Chinese genes is a rare combination, and while some may be tempted to dismiss it because of its origins, the VLF Mobster shows 125s can also be exciting – but not without compromises.1 min read
- Preetam Bora | Dec 30, 2025TVS Orbiter Review: Real-World Performance and Range TestedThe TVS Orbiter is a promising electric scooter promising decent range, practicality and pricing. But is there any reason to avoid it? We spent a few days getting to know it better.9 mins read
- Jafar Rizvi | Dec 24, 2025MG Windsor EV 38 kWh Long-Term Report: IntroductionThe Windsor EV has joined our garage, and before it settles into daily duty, I took it out to get a sense of what living with an electric car is like.4 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Dec 23, 20252026 Kia Seltos Review: Formula Is Spot On, But Is The Timing Right?The 2nd-gen Kia Seltos has arrived, but it has the challenge of facing strong rivals like the Victoris and Sierra. The question is simple - Does it still have what it takes?9 mins read
- car&bike Team | Dec 26, 2025Tata Punch EV Long-Term Second Report: Highway Performance, Pros & ConsAfter a week of living with the Tata Punch EV Long Range—including a proper Mumbai-Nashik highway test—we've learned what this little electric SUV is really made of.1 min read