Kia India has expanded its variant range of the Carens Clavis EV for this festive season, with the launch of the HTX E and HTX E (ER) trims. While the former is a mid-range model with the 42 kWh battery, the latter is the extended range model with the 51.4 kWh battery. The new Carens Clavis, which is positioned above the base trim – HTK+, is priced at Rs. 19.99 lakh, while the HTX E (ER) is priced at Rs. 21.99 lakh (both ex-showroom).

In addition to the features offered with the base HTK+ variant, the new HTX E variant of the Carens Clavis EV offers a panoramic sunroof, LED lamps for all three rows, an auto up/down function for all windows, an electrochromic IRVM, a wireless charger, and a two-tone steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustment.

HTX E (ER) trim, here you get the 17-inch Crystal Cut dual-tone Aero alloy wheels

Additionally, Kia is also offering leatherette upholstery, an air-purifier with virus protection, a multi-colour mood lamp with footwell illumination and solar glass windows for UV protection. As for the HTX E (ER) trim, here you get the 17-inch Crystal Cut dual-tone Aero alloy wheels and, except for the Level 2 ADAS function, everything else offered with the regular HTX variant.

Announcing the introduction of the new variants, Atul Sood, Sr. VP and National Head, Sales and Marketing, said, “Our first made-in-India EV has been very well accepted in the market, and the positive response, along with valuable customer feedback, has inspired us to introduce the new HTX E trims. These additions are designed to make electric mobility more accessible, comfortable, and celebratory, because every journey deserves to feel special.”

The Carens Clavis is now offered in six different variants, priced between Rs. 17.99 lakh and Rs. 24.49 lakh

As for performance, the Kia Carens Clavis EV powered by the 42 kWh battery offers 133 bhp, while the ones with the bigger 51.4 kWh battery make 169 bhp. Both versions offer you 255 Nm of peak torque, and a claimed range of 404 km and 490 km, respectively. With the addition of the two new variants, the Carens Clavis is now offered in six different variants, and the prices range from Rs. 17.99 lakh to Rs. 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).