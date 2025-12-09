Husqvarna 401 Models Recalled For Engine Stall Issue

Following the global recall for KTM 390 models, now Husqvarna has also issued a global safety recall for 2024-2026 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401 models. The recall has been issued to install a software update for the engine control unit (ECU) of the affected bikes. The issue is similar to the one on the KTM 390 models, and the recall campaign is being handled through authorised Husqvarna dealerships.

The company says that “during internal quality checks, a condition was identified that, in rare cases, could cause the engine to stall at low rpms. Although only a limited number of cases have been observed, Husqvarna Mobility is taking immediate preventive action to eliminate any potential risk and ensure complete peace of mind for riders.”

According to Husqvarna, an update to the engine control unit (ECU) software will be carried out on all affected motorcycles. The company says the ECU update will not only address the issue but also enhance rideability, delivering improved low-end torque and greater engine stability for an even more refined riding experience.

Owners of affected motorcycles will receive a personal notification by letter and are invited to contact an authorised Husqvarna Mobility dealership to schedule a complimentary software update. The update will be performed free of charge and exclusively by authorised dealers. Customers can verify whether their motorcycle is affected by visiting the “service” section on the official Husqvarna Mobility website, where a full list of authorised dealerships is available.