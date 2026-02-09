Tata Motors Inaugurates New Tamil Nadu Plant; Range Rover Evoque First Vehicle To Roll Out

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has inaugurated its new car manufacturing facility in India in Panapakkam, Ranipet, in Tamil Nadu. The plant is Tata’s fifth passenger vehicle manufacturing plant in the country, with the company also operating two facilities in Sanand, Gujarat, one in Pune and a joint production facility with Jeep in Ranjangaon.

Built to offer a total production capacity of 2.5 lakh units per annum, the Panapakkam facility is slated to produce next-gen vehicles from Tata and its JLR subsidiary in India. The first model to roll off the assembly line at the new production facility is JLR's Range Rover Evoque.

Locally assembled Range Rover Evoque first model to roll of the line at Tata's new PV plant.

“The inauguration of our Panapakkam facility marks a significant milestone in the Tata Group’s journey to accelerate India’s leadership in sustainable and future-ready manufacturing. We are also proud to deepen our long-standing partnership with Tamil Nadu, a state that continues to drive industrial excellence, innovation, and inclusive growth. With this facility, we look forward to producing vehicles of exceptional quality, craftsmanship, and technology for customers in India and around the world,” said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons & Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.



Inaugurated in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, the new facility is expected to reach full capacity in the ‘next 5-7 years’ and could see models such as Tata’s upcoming Avinya SUV roll off the production line. Tata says that it is investing a total of Rs 9,000 crore into the new manufacturing facility.