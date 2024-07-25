Tata Curvv EV Interior Previewed In New Video; Level 2 ADAS Confirmed

Having revealed the exterior of the production-spec Curvv EV a few days ago, Tata Motors has now provided a glimpse at the electric SUV’s interior in its latest promo video. The video also confirms the presence of level 2 ADAS tech on Tata’s latest electric vehicle, with buttons for some of the functions present on the steering wheel.

New promotional video provides first glimpse at the Curvv EV's interior.

As seen last week, the production Curvv EV carries over a lot of the 2022 concept’s design though with some notable updates to the fascia. The design now looks more in line with the Nexon EV replete with the split headlight set-up, high-set LED light bar and the design of the large central air intake. Changes to the profile and rear are less obvious with tweaks to the rear bumper, the window line and a smoked-out look to the tail lamps.

Curvv EV's dashboard shares the same design and layout as the Nexon EV (top).

The big news now is the latest promo provides a glimpse of the SUV’s interior which is, like its fascia, similar to the Nexon EV. The basic dashboard design is in line with the Nexon's, replete with a large free-standing touchscreen sitting atop the dashboard and a fully digital instruments display. There are however a few differences compared to the smaller Tata. For one the patterned panel separating the upper and lower dashboard is finished in a contrasting shade with a strip of ambient lighting running along the upper edge.

Lower buttons on right steering spoke confirm lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

The steering wheel is a four-spoke unit with an illuminated Tata logo as all new cars and SUVs from the company, though it is the two lower buttons on the right spoke that will draw attention. The left button is recognisable as the switch for the lane keep assist function while the one beside it is to pre-set a safe distance from the leading vehicle - a feature offered in conjunction with adaptive cruise control. It is safe to also expect the car to offer other ADAS functions including autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning and rear cross-traffic alert.

Speaking of the video itself, the promotional video shows the upcoming Tata Curvv EV navigate its way up the Sandakphu mountain peak near the border of India and Nepal in the East. It depicts the Curvv taking on a variety of obstacles from broken stretches of tarmac, rough terrain, rain, switchbacks and steep inclines on its way to the top. Interestingly back in 2021, Tata had undertaken a similar drive with the Punch.



The Curvv EV is set to be launched in India on August 7 with reports suggesting that it will offer a range of up to 600 km on a single charge. Tata, however, is yet to confirm any powertrain details which are likely to only be announced at the launch.