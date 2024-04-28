Login
Tata Nexon EV vs Tata Punch EV: Sibling Rivalry

With the arrival of the Tata Punch EV, the question now arises, should you save between Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh and go with the new EV, or still buy the bigger more powerful Nexon EV?
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

10 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 28, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Nexon EV is currently Tata's best selling electric vehicle in India
  • Both the Punch EV and Nexon EV get similar features in top-spec trim
  • The Punch EV is the more affordable car here but is a size down on the Nexon EV

Tata took some big strides forward when it launched the latest iteration of the Nexon EV. The subcompact electric SUV benefitted from what you could call a laundry list of new features aside from receiving updates to the powertrain for improved efficiency and range. The electric SUV is also the best-selling EV in the market, but now it's facing competition from within the brand's stables. Earlier this year, Tata rolled out the Punch EV, packing in similar levels of kit at a lower price tag and underpinned by the new dedicated EV platform, Acti.ev. So now the question is: should you buy the Nexon EV or is the Punch EV a better alternative for you?

The Punch EV and Nexon EV get Tata's new EV-specific design seen on its recent EV concepts.

 

Dimensions and Styling

 

Both the Punch EV and Nexon EV sit within the sub-compact space though there is a notable difference in their size. The Nexon EV is visibly larger and wider than the former though the Punch EV does hold an advantage when it comes to headroom thanks to its tall-boy proportions.

While both are sub-4 metres in length the Punch EV sits a segment below the Nexon EV

 

 Nexon EVPunch EV
Length3994 mm3857 mm
Width1811 mm1742 mm
Height1616 mm1633 mm
Wheelbase2498 mm2445 mm

On the design front, both the Nexon EV and Punch EV feature the new EV family design that is set to be offered on all Tata EVs going forward. The design, inspired by the Curvv EV concept, does help sharpen up the looks of both SUVs with the Punch EV looking particularly distinctive compared to its internal combustion counterpart. Both SUVs feature a full-width lightbar at the base of the bonnet with the main headlamps positioned in angular housings down on the bumper along with the foglamps. Both models look the part of modern crossovers though the Nexon’s additional width and notable fender flares do lend it an edge.

The Nexon EV looks more SUV-like than the Punch EV

 

In profile, the Punch EV’s more tall-boy proportions are quite apparent and while the cladding does well to lend it that SUV look the overall silhouette does look more akin to a high-riding hatchback.

 

Round the back, both models get their own distinctive design with the Nexon EV carrying over the lightbar styling theme while the Punch EV gets the individual taillights with the unique tri-arrow design element.

Punch EV's tall-boy proportions make it look more like a high-riding hatchback; Nexon EV gets a coupe-like roofline

 

Cabin And Space

 

Open the doors of the Nexon EV and you realise just how big of a step Tata has taken forward in terms of the cabin. The 12.3-inch central touchscreen and 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster go a long way in making the cabin appear a lot more modern than before while the touch-sensitive controls on the lower centre console also feel like a step up from before. We can’t say the same for usability on the move but that’s another matter. Lower down, the rotary gear selector with inbuilt display switches has been replaced with a more traditional gear selector though the drive modes now get their own rotary controller.

Nexon EV's cabin took a big step forward with 2023 update

 

One gripe that remains with the cabin is the cramped footwell with the wide centre console more than often brushing against your leg when resting against the dead pedal. The second being the lack of many useable storage spaces up front with a small centre armrest storage, glovebox, slim door pockets and a small driver-side storage shelf about all the space you have. The front seats however are quite comfortable.

Nexon EV's front seats are comfy though the footwell is tight on space; the centre console lacks storage space

 

Moving to the Punch EV, here too you are greeted by a dashboard housing a freestanding touchscreen atop the centre console and a full digital instrument cluster behind the steering. The Punch EV’s upright proportions immediately become visible in how airy the cabin feels and the packaging is slightly better than the Nexon as well. The space in the footwell is more by comparison and you do get more storage places for odds and ends such as two small cupholders on the centre console.

Punch EV's front seats feel roomier; cupholders in the centre console offer space for storing odds and ends.

 

Moving to the rear, it’s the Punch EV that offers the more comfortable seating posture. The dedicated EV platform seems to have eliminated the need to raise the floor much meaning you aren’t seated knees up. The headroom too is quite abundant and the seats are well cushioned as well. The only shortcoming is that with this being a smaller car, knee room is on the tighter side and the space in the back is best suited to two adults.

Punch EV's rear seats are best for two passengers and are tight on knee room while the Nexon EV is capable of seating three

 

The Nexon EV in comparison offers a more knees-up sitting position which can get a bit uncomfortable over long-distance journeys. The coupe-like roofline also means that headroom is on the tighter side though there is adequate knee room on offer and you could fit a third occupant into the rear seat. The Nexon also offers some added comfort features such as rear AC vents, and a 45W Type C charge port at the rear and even a 12V power outlet positioned just behind the left-side headrest.

Nexon EV rear seat occupants get rear AC vents and a fast-charging Type-C USB port

 

Powertrain Options

 

Both the Nexon EV and Punch EV are offered with two distinct powertrains – mid-range (MR) and long range (LR) with different size battery packs and different electric motor outputs. The Punch EV is offered with either a 25 kWh or 35 kWh battery pack offering a claimed range of up to 315 km and 421 km respectively. The smaller battery pack is paired with an electric motor that puts out 60 kW and 114 Nm while the 35 kWh pack is paired with a unit making 90 kW and 190 Nm of torque.

Both Punch EV and NExon EV get two powertrain options

 

The Nexon in comparison makes more power across both the MR and LR variants. The Nexon EV MR features a 95 kW and 215 Nm electric motor paired with a 30 kWh battery while the LR makes a higher 106.4 kW though torque is identical. The LR also gets a larger 40.5 kWh battery pack. Tata claims a range of 325 km for the Nexon EV MR while the LR offers a range of up to 465 km on a single charge.

 

 Tata Punch MRPunch LRNexon MRNexon LR
MotorPermanent Magnet Synchronous MotorPermanent Magnet Synchronous MotorPermanent Magnet Synchronous MotorPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
Power60 kW90 kW95 kW106.4 kW
Torque114 Nm190 Nm215 Nm215 Nm
Battery25 kWh35 kWh30 kWh40.5 kWh
Range (claimed)315 km421 km325 km465 km

Behind The Wheel

 

From behind the wheel, it’s the Nexon EV that feels the more planted of the two EVs – likely helped by its slightly stiffer suspension set-up and higher weight. The steering too offers a decent amount of feedback and you can pick up the pace on open roads with little hassle. The 215 Nm of torque is more than adequate to get a move on and with this being an EV all of it is instantly available. In terms of ride, the Nexon feels like other newer Tatas taking on almost all road imperfections without a hitch and the high ground clearance meaning that the underbody too is safe from any chances of scraping. As for the range, while Tata claims 465 km on a single charge, we would put real real-world range around the 300 km mark based on mixed driving on city roads and open highways.

Nexon EV feels more planted at speed; suspension makes quick work of road undulations though slightly on the stiffer side

 

Moving to the Punch EV, the micro SUV feels nimbler and peppier than the Nexon EV though the larger Tata is quicker on paper – 0-100 kmph in a claimed 8.9 seconds as against 9.5 seconds. This can be argued down to the Punch EV’s smaller size and lighter weight. The Punch EV also has a more plush ride quality in comparison to the Nexon soaking up bumps a little bit better with little impact on high-speed stability. This LR model with us develops 190 Nm of peak torque and in everyday driving, you don’t feel the need for more. The car offers more than enough to keep up with the flow of traffic, dart into open spaces and make overtakes without any fuss.

Punch EV feels the nimbler of the two thanks to its more compact proportions

 

As for the range, Tata claims a range of 421 km on a single charge we estimate you’ll get a real-world figure closer to 275 km which isn’t so bad for driving within the city or short trips out on the highway.

Punch EV offers a more supple ride with a softer suspension setup

 

In terms of charging, both the Nexon EV and Punch EV support up to 50 kW DC fast charging and up to 7 kW AC charging though it is offered as an option on the Punch EV. Both EVs offer identical DC fast charge times of around 56 minutes for a 10 to 80 per cent charge. The MR variants of both SUVs come with a 3.3 kW charger as standard.

 

Price and Verdict

 

Summing things up, both the Punch EV and Nexon EV are compelling packages for mass-market buyers. Tata has taken big strides forward in terms of tech and there is little else you could ask for in both SUVs, particularly in these fully loaded models.

While the Punch EV has the more affordable price tag, the Nexon EV offers more rear seat space and usable range.

 

The Nexon EV was always a good EV for first-time buyers and the 2023 update only made it a more compelling product with Tata going to town with its features game. The same transitioned to the Punch EV as well with the micro SUV offering a lot of tech as well for the price. The Punch EV also has the added advantage of its smaller footprint and nimbler feel which can be a boon given our congested cities. There’s also the price to consider as well with the fully-loaded Punch EV priced similarly to the Nexon MR which makes it all the more compelling given that it’ll have the all-important longer range for a lower price.

VariantTata Punch EV (ex-showroom)Tata Nexon EV (ex-showroom)
Mid RangeRs 10.99 – 13.79 lakhRs 14.50 – 17.49 lakh
Long RangeRs 12.99 – 15.49 lakhRs 16.99 - 19.20 lakh

So which one should you buy? Well, that depends on your use case. The Nexon EV will appeal to family car buyers thanks to its larger dimensions and a second row where you can comfortably seat three. Yes, you do pay a neat premium over the Punch EV but you are buying the overall bigger car and also get the advantage of more power and greater range in the long-range variants.

 

The Punch EV meanwhile makes an ideal choice for an everyday city commuter. Its compact footprint will help negotiate city traffic and make it that much easier to find a parking spot. Yes, you can take this out on the highway for short intercity journeys too though its smaller size does mean that fitting people in can be a squeeze at the back.

