Tata Curvv Coupe SUV Spotted Without Camouflage Ahead Of Launch

The ICE version of the Tata Curvv is expected to go on sale soon after the launch of the Curvv EV, which is slated for August 7.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 22, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The model spotted is the Tata Curvv internal combustion engine version
  • The ICE Tata Curvv will be offered in both petrol and diesel
  • The Tata Curvv ICE version is likely to go on sale during the festive season

Tata Motors recently pulled the wraps off the production version of its first coupe SUV, the Tata Curvv. While the electric version, the Curvv EV, is slated to be launched on August 7, 2024, Tata Motors will bring in an internal combustion engine (ICE) version in the subsequent months. The latter has now been spotted without camouflage, and that too in its proper production guise. The car’s facia and badging confirm that this is not the EV, but rather the ICE version of the Curvv, which will initially arrive only with a petrol option. 

 

Also Read: Production-Spec Tata Curvv Coupe-SUV Exterior Revealed Ahead Of August 7 Launch

 

The ICE version of the Tata Curvv was first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo in its concept form, and visually the production version is very much identical to the concept car. The looks are in line with the company’s latest design language, which was first previewed with the Curvv EV Concept and later adopted for the new Nexon, Harrier and Safari. 

 

tata curvv rear view1

The ICE version of the Tata Curvv was first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo in its concept form

 

So, you have the clamshell-style bonnet with sharp lines, LED projector headlamps in vertical housing, a larger split grille with glossy black treatment, and the signature connected LED daytime running lamps with sequential indicators. At the rear, the Coupe SUV gets a slightly different look for the LED taillights, which too are connected. The profile is not visible here, but the car will come with heavy wheel arch cladding and a slopping coupe coupe-style roof that seamlessly connects to the tail section. 

 

tata curvv revealed in production form carandbike 12

The SUV gets signature connected LED daytime running lamps with sequential indicators

 

The sensors and cameras around the car show that Curvv will get 360-degree view cameras with front and rear parking sensors. Among other features, the SUV is likely to get a large touchscreen infotainment system and full-digital instrument display similar to what’s seen in the Nexon and Harrier, drive modes and paddle shifters, along with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The Curvv will also feature a panoramic sunroof.

 

Also Read: All-Electric Tata Curvv SUV Teased Ahead Of Debut

 

tata curvv revealed in production form carandbike 9

Expect the petrol version of the Tata Curvv to be launched sometime during the festive season

 

The Tata Curvv will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options, however, it will be the former that will arrive first. Under the hood, we expect to see the 1.2-litre, direct-injection turbo-petrol that already powers the Nexon. Transmission options are likely to include the 6-speed manual and the dual-clutch automatic unit. Later, Tata will also bring in the diesel option with the tried and tested 1.5-litre oil burner. 

 

Expect the petrol version of the Tata Curvv to be launched sometime during the festive season, while the diesel version will arrive in early 2025. 

 

 

Image Source: Carwale

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

  Home
  News
  Cars
  Tata Curvv Coupe SUV Spotted Without Camouflage Ahead Of Launch
