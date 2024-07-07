Login
All-Electric Tata Curvv SUV Teased Ahead Of Debut

Only shown in concept form previously, the Curvv EV will be the second vehicle from Tata to be based on its Activ.ev architecture
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 7, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Tata has teased the Curvv EV.
  • Second vehicle to be based on the Activ.ev architecture.
  • ICE version to follow later.

Tata Motors has teased its upcoming all-electric offering, the Curvv EV, hinting that its debut might not be too far away. Only shown in concept form previously, the Curvv EV will be the second vehicle from Tata to be based on its Activ.ev architecture, after the Punch EV that saw a launch earlier this year. Tata Motors is also expected to offer the ICE-powered model of the SUV on sale sometime after the launch of the EV.

 

Also Read: Listed: Tata Motors' Four New Electric SUVs Coming In 2024
 

undefined

 

The near-production spec version of the ICE-powered Curvv was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo. Its all-electric counterpart, while similar, will sport a range of EV-specific styling cues to set it apart. The teaser video from yesterday only gave us glimpses of the model, showing its silhouette with a coupe-like roofline, along with a few other design touches such as door handles that pop out, and metallic finishing around what looked like the front air intakes. The latest teaser shows the SUV's daytime running lamps (DRLs) and headlamps, both of which appear to be similar to the Nexon EV. The connected taillamp setup and alloy wheels are also shown, and the video also gives us an idea of the colour options that the vehicle will be available with.

undefined

The interior layout of the SUV is expected to have a very minimalistic design, with very few buttons, and a freestanding infotainment system. The SUV is also likely to be offered with an ADAS suite of safety features.

 

Also Read: Production Ready Tata Curvv Debuts At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024


lp8dkkao

The SUV is expected to feature a minimalistic interior layout, similar to the concept

 

Tata Motors is yet to reveal any details about the EV’s powertrain, although it could also be offered with a dual-motor powertrain.  Expect around 500 km+ claimed range from the Curvv. 



 

# Tata Motors# Tata.ev# Tata Curvv EV# Tata Curvv EV Launch# Tata Curvv EV Teaser# Tata Electric Vehicles# Tata Electric Cars# Electric SUV# Tata Electric SUV# Tata Motors Ltd.# Cars# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility# Cover Story
