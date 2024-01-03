Login

Listed: Tata Motors' Four New Electric SUVs Coming In 2024

All of these EVs are largely in the SUV body style
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 3, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Four new EVs from Tata Motors across multiple segments expected this year.
  • Tata Motors crossed 1 lakh EV sales milestone last year.
  • The company even opened EV-specific showrooms recently.

Tata Motors has made a headstart in the EV space and to maintain its lead, the carmaker is set to launch quite a few electric cars in the year 2024. Here’s a look at what to expect.

 

Tata Punch shown for reference

 

Tata Punch EV

Based on Tata's Alfa architecture, the Punch EV has been spotted numerous times on test. But we will soon see the production-spec in the coming months. Expect it to feature EV-specific changes like a closed off grille, new badging and aero wheels. Tata Punch EV is likely to come in two battery versions where the higher version could get a claimed range of 350+ km. We expect the prices to start around Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Tata Harrier EV

If you want a Harrier AWD then your wait will get over with the Harrier EV which will have a dual motor setup, that means one on each axle. We saw this at the Auto Expo 2023 and are quite excited to see it in the final form. Details regarding the battery and motor are quite scarce at the moment but we expect it to have more than 500 km range. Expect the feature set to be similar to the new Harrier such as 12.3-inch touchscreen, dual-zone AC, seven airbags and ADAS features. The launch is likely to happen in the first half of this year and the prices could be around Rs 28 lakh (ex-showroom).  

 

Also Read: Auto Expo 2023: Tata Harrier EV Concept Revealed; Previews Production SUV

Tata Curvv 

We’ve seen it numerous times in concept form and the production-spec model will soon make it to the market. The Curvv EV will stack up between the Nexon EV and the Harrier EV and will be based on the new gen 2 EV platform. Expect around 500 km+ claimed range from the Curvv. The features will be similar to the Nexon EV like the 12.25-inch touchscreen, a driver display with crisp visuals, air purifier and touch sensitive climate control functions. On top of that, ADAS features should also debut with the Curvv. The prices could start around Rs 20 lakh with the launch slated after the Harrier EV’s debut. 

Tata Safari EV

If you wanted a three-row EV then Tata might have something for you in the form of the Safari EV. It will have several differences to tell it apart visually from the diesel version of the car. Features will include dual-zone climate control, rear ventilated seats and ADAS along with some changes like the V2L or vehicle to load function and probably a touchscreen bigger than the 12.3-inch unit in the current Safari. The battery pack and motor size is likely to be similar to the Harrier EV. But given the bigger dimensions and heavier weight, the claimed range could be slightly lower. And yes, it might come in an AWD avatar as well. We expect Tata to keep a price of around Rs 32 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Safari EV and launch to happen by the end of 2024.

# tata motors electric vehicles
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, undefined
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, undefined
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, undefined
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, undefined
8.6
0
10
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 48.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, undefined
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, undefined
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, undefined
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, undefined
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, undefined
7.3
0
10
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, undefined
7.1
0
10
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Tata Models

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Two-Wheeler Sales December 2023: Hero Sales Grow 5 Per Cent In CY2023, Volumes Remain Flat In December
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2023: Hero Sales Grow 5 Per Cent In CY2023, Volumes Remain Flat In December
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-19206 second ago

Hero MotoCorp reported a positive growth in sales in 2023 despite a slow-moving two-wheeler market.

Ather 450X Gets Updated Navigation With Latest Software Update
Ather 450X Gets Updated Navigation With Latest Software Update
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-11071 second ago

The latest OTA update on the Ather 450X brings improvements to the navigation system

2024 Porsche Taycan Prototype Sets New Nurburgring Lap Time; Seconds Behind The Rimac Nevera
2024 Porsche Taycan Prototype Sets New Nurburgring Lap Time; Seconds Behind The Rimac Nevera
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-9947 second ago

The test mule of the upcoming high-performance Taycan variant was 26 seconds faster than the Taycan Turbo S around the track.

2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium ‘Tecpac’ With Colour TFT Display Spotted Ahead Of Launch
2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium ‘Tecpac’ With Colour TFT Display Spotted Ahead Of Launch
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5984 second ago

The top variant of the updated Chetak electric scooter, which will be launched on January 5, has the TVS iQube S in its crosshairs.

Royal Enfield Himalayan: Old vs New
Royal Enfield Himalayan: Old vs New
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-4586 second ago

We list down all the differences between the old generation of the Royal Enfield Himalayan and the new generation.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Achieves Record-Breaking Sales: 2.23 Lakh Units Sold With 46 Per Cent YoY Surge
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Achieves Record-Breaking Sales: 2.23 Lakh Units Sold With 46 Per Cent YoY Surge
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

39 minutes ago

TKM's initiatives, such as the complimentary five-year Roadside Assistance Program, and a host of product launches have contributed significantly to their record-breaking performance

Ola Electric Scooter Production Crosses 4 Lakh Units In 2 Years
Ola Electric Scooter Production Crosses 4 Lakh Units In 2 Years
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Ola Electric leads the electric two-wheeler segment in the country and has shown strong growth momentum with production crossing four lakh units in two years

Ducati To Launch 8 New Models In India In 2024
Ducati To Launch 8 New Models In India In 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

The motorcycles will be launched phase-wise through the year of 2024. At least two new showrooms will also be added to the existing dealer network

Kawasaki Eliminator Launched In India At Rs 5.62 Lakh
Kawasaki Eliminator Launched In India At Rs 5.62 Lakh
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator was first showcased globally in June 2023, and now it has made it to our shores.

Auto Sales December 2023: Ola Electric Registers 74 Per Cent Growth, Captures 40 Per Cent Market Share
Auto Sales December 2023: Ola Electric Registers 74 Per Cent Growth, Captures 40 Per Cent Market Share
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

Ola Electric continues to be a dominant force in the electric two-wheeler segment with over 30,000 units sold in December and a 40 per cent market share

Most Affordable Cars In India With A Factory-Fitted Air Purifier
Most Affordable Cars In India With A Factory-Fitted Air Purifier
c&b icon By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Air purifiers are important not just for your home but also inside your cars

Personal Mobility To Boost Electric Vehicle Sales In Post-COVID Era: Shailesh Chandra, Tata Motors
Personal Mobility To Boost Electric Vehicle Sales In Post-COVID Era: Shailesh Chandra, Tata Motors
c&b icon By Sameer Contractor
calendar-icon

3 months ago

As public transportation takes a back seat in the post-COVID era, Shailesh Chandra, President - PVBU, Tata Motors, says that personal mobility has the potential to gain traction as the customer mindset sees a shift with concerns for safety and cleaner environment.

Tata Motors Targets Delivering 20,000 Tiago EVs To Customers Within Five Months
Tata Motors Targets Delivering 20,000 Tiago EVs To Customers Within Five Months
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 year ago

The carmaker has received over 20,000 bookings for the Tiago EV till date with deliveries commencing in January 2022.

Tata Motors Launches $10,000 Electric Car In India To Further Its Lead
Tata Motors Launches $10,000 Electric Car In India To Further Its Lead
c&b icon By Reuters
calendar-icon

1 year ago

Tata Motors launched India's lowest priced electric car at a little over $10,000 as the country's only electric vehicle (EV) maker looks to draw in more buyers.

Tata Tiago EV India Launch Confirmed For September 2022
Tata Tiago EV India Launch Confirmed For September 2022
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

1 year ago

Tata Motors has said the new Tiago EV will be joining its stable soon.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Listed: Tata Motors' Four New Electric SUVs Coming In 2024
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved