Listed: Tata Motors' Four New Electric SUVs Coming In 2024
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 3, 2024
- Four new EVs from Tata Motors across multiple segments expected this year.
- Tata Motors crossed 1 lakh EV sales milestone last year.
- The company even opened EV-specific showrooms recently.
Tata Motors has made a headstart in the EV space and to maintain its lead, the carmaker is set to launch quite a few electric cars in the year 2024. Here’s a look at what to expect.
Tata Punch shown for reference
Tata Punch EV
Based on Tata's Alfa architecture, the Punch EV has been spotted numerous times on test. But we will soon see the production-spec in the coming months. Expect it to feature EV-specific changes like a closed off grille, new badging and aero wheels. Tata Punch EV is likely to come in two battery versions where the higher version could get a claimed range of 350+ km. We expect the prices to start around Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Harrier EV
If you want a Harrier AWD then your wait will get over with the Harrier EV which will have a dual motor setup, that means one on each axle. We saw this at the Auto Expo 2023 and are quite excited to see it in the final form. Details regarding the battery and motor are quite scarce at the moment but we expect it to have more than 500 km range. Expect the feature set to be similar to the new Harrier such as 12.3-inch touchscreen, dual-zone AC, seven airbags and ADAS features. The launch is likely to happen in the first half of this year and the prices could be around Rs 28 lakh (ex-showroom).
Also Read: Auto Expo 2023: Tata Harrier EV Concept Revealed; Previews Production SUV
Tata Curvv
We’ve seen it numerous times in concept form and the production-spec model will soon make it to the market. The Curvv EV will stack up between the Nexon EV and the Harrier EV and will be based on the new gen 2 EV platform. Expect around 500 km+ claimed range from the Curvv. The features will be similar to the Nexon EV like the 12.25-inch touchscreen, a driver display with crisp visuals, air purifier and touch sensitive climate control functions. On top of that, ADAS features should also debut with the Curvv. The prices could start around Rs 20 lakh with the launch slated after the Harrier EV’s debut.
Tata Safari EV
If you wanted a three-row EV then Tata might have something for you in the form of the Safari EV. It will have several differences to tell it apart visually from the diesel version of the car. Features will include dual-zone climate control, rear ventilated seats and ADAS along with some changes like the V2L or vehicle to load function and probably a touchscreen bigger than the 12.3-inch unit in the current Safari. The battery pack and motor size is likely to be similar to the Harrier EV. But given the bigger dimensions and heavier weight, the claimed range could be slightly lower. And yes, it might come in an AWD avatar as well. We expect Tata to keep a price of around Rs 32 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Safari EV and launch to happen by the end of 2024.
