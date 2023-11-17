Most Affordable Cars In India With A Factory-Fitted Air Purifier
Air purifiers for homes are certainly important given the continuously rising air pollution. But if you are actually concerned about breathing clean air then it's important to keep the air inside your car cabin also clean. That’s where car air purifiers enter the picture. Most of the buyers these days are opting for aftermarket options but some mass market car makers offer integrated air purifiers in their cars. Here are some of the most affordable cars with inbuilt air purifiers.
Hyundai Venue
The Hyundai Venue earlier had a cylindrical air purifier that fitted in one of the cupholders. Now, you can get the Venue with an integrated air purifier in the SX (O) variant onwards which is priced from Rs 12.44 lakh (ex-showroom).
Kia Sonet
The Kia Sonet also gets an inbuilt air purifier with a HEPA filter. It can be had in the HTX+ variant or above. The least expensive Sonet HTX+ is the one equipped with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol paired with an iMT that retails at Rs 12.75 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Nexon/ Tata Nexon EV
The Nexon received an air purifier with a dust sensor. It can be had in the top Fearless variant which retails for Rs 12.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Nexon EV also gets a purifier in the top Empowered variant with prices starting at Rs 17.84 lakh (ex-showroom).
Kia Seltos
The Seltos also gets an inbuilt air purifier which can be had from HTX+ variant onwards. The most affordable version starts from Rs 18.3 lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel iMT variant.
Hyundai Creta
The Hyundai Creta might be due for an upgrade but it has had an inbuilt air purifier since the second-gen model was launched in 2020. The feature can be had from the SX (O) variant which is equipped with a 1.5-litre petrol paired with the CVT gearbox and retails for Rs 17.54 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai Verna
The new-gen sedan received an air purifier in its features arsenal earlier this year. It is available in the SX (O) variant which is priced from Rs 14.66 lakh (ex-showroom).
Kia Carens
The Carens is another Korean offering here that comes equipped with an air purifier. It gets the feature from the Luxury variant onwards which is priced from Rs 16.35 lakh (ex-showroom).
MG Hector
The MG Hector also gets a PM2.5 filter with AQI readouts for the cabin air quality. It is available from the Sharp Pro variant onwards. The price start at Rs 19.45 lakh (ex-showroom)
Tata Harrier
The Tata Harrier received a proper update and received an air purifier as part of the package. It is present from Adventure+ variant itself which retails for Rs 21.69 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Safari
The flagship Tata also received a purifier with an AQI readout. You can have one from the Adventure+ variants which retail at Rs 22.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
