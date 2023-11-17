Login

Most Affordable Cars In India With A Factory-Fitted Air Purifier

Air purifiers are important not just for your home but also inside your cars
By Dhruv Attri

1 mins read

17-Nov-23 12:08 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Hyundai and Kia were the first in the mass-market to offer inbuilt air purifiers.
  • Tata Motors recently updated its product lineup with air purifiers.
  • MG is another brand that offers air purifiers in its range of cars.

Air purifiers for homes are certainly important given the continuously rising air pollution. But if you are actually concerned about breathing clean air then it's important to keep the air inside your car cabin also clean. That’s where car air purifiers enter the picture. Most of the buyers these days are opting for aftermarket options but some mass market car makers offer integrated air purifiers in their cars. Here are some of the most affordable cars with inbuilt air purifiers.

 

Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue earlier had a cylindrical air purifier that fitted in one of the cupholders. Now, you can get the Venue with an integrated air purifier in the SX (O) variant onwards which is priced from Rs 12.44 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet also gets an inbuilt air purifier with a HEPA filter. It can be had in the HTX+ variant or above. The least expensive Sonet HTX+ is the one equipped with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol paired with an iMT that retails at Rs 12.75 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Tata Nexon/ Tata Nexon EV

The Nexon received an air purifier with a dust sensor. It can be had in the top Fearless variant which retails for Rs 12.50 lakh (ex-showroom). 

The Nexon EV also gets a purifier in the top Empowered variant with prices starting at Rs 17.84 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Kia Seltos

The Seltos also gets an inbuilt air purifier which can be had from HTX+ variant onwards. The most affordable version starts from Rs 18.3 lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel iMT variant. 

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta might be due for an upgrade but it has had an inbuilt air purifier since the second-gen model was launched in 2020. The feature can be had from the SX (O) variant which is equipped with a 1.5-litre petrol paired with the CVT gearbox and retails for Rs 17.54 lakh (ex-showroom). 


Hyundai Verna

The new-gen sedan received an air purifier in its features arsenal earlier this year. It is available in the SX (O) variant which is priced from Rs 14.66 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Kia Carens

The Carens is another Korean offering here that comes equipped with an air purifier. It gets the feature from the Luxury variant onwards which is priced from Rs 16.35 lakh (ex-showroom). 

 

MG Hector

The MG Hector also gets a PM2.5 filter with AQI readouts for the cabin air quality. It is available from the Sharp Pro variant onwards. The price start at Rs 19.45 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Harrier

The Tata Harrier received a proper update and received an air purifier as part of the package. It is present from Adventure+ variant itself which retails for Rs 21.69 lakh (ex-showroom). 


Tata Safari

The flagship Tata also received a purifier with an AQI readout. You can have one from the Adventure+ variants which retail at Rs 22.49 lakh (ex-showroom). 


# mg hector# kia cars# tata motors# tata motors electric vehicles# tata nexon ev# tata safari facelift# tata harrier
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

