Best-Selling Cars In India According To Fuel Type: January To September 2023 Report

The Toyota Innova Hycross was the highest-selling strong hybrid in India.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

13-Nov-23 10:42 AM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The Swift and WagonR were the best-selling petrol and CNG cars, respectively.
  • Mahindra’s Bolero was the highest selling diesel car.
  • Tata Tiago EV was the best selling electric car in the first nine months of 2023

Maruti Suzuki has the highest share of passenger vehicle sales in India but its monopoly is limited only to the petrol and CNG-powered cars. Who are the sales toppers in other fuel types? Let’s take a look. 

 


 

Maruti Suzuki Swift (Petrol) 

The best-selling petrol powered car on sale in India is the Swift. The Swift has been available in diesel guise in the past but was only sold in a petrol version since 2020’s BS6 norms. It can also be had in CNG form. Maruti sold 1,38,571 units of the Swift petrol and it comprises 7 per cent of total petrol-powered car sales. 

 

 

Mahindra Bolero (Diesel)

Mahindra’s new-gen SUVs are making all the right noises but it's the old workhorse that’s silently bringing in great numbers. Mahindra sold 81,344 units of the Bolero and it takes up 16 per cent of the total diesel SUVs sold in India.

 

 

Maruti Suzuki WagonR (CNG)

Maruti has a monopoly in the sales of CNG-powered cars as well. It has the most expansive CNG lineup but its the WagonR that brings in the most numbers at 66,406 units. These are 17 per cent of all CNG passenger car sales.

 

 

Tata Tiago EV (Electric)

Within a year of its launch, the Tiago EV has climbed to the top of the sales. Tata shifted 29,237 units of the car which is a massive 41 per cent of the EV segment. 

 

Toyota Innova Hycross (Strong Hybrid)

There are more affordable hybrid cars in India but its the Innova Hycross that sells the most. Despite being the most expensive, it also has the strongest hold in its segment when compared to other cars in this list. It commands 44 per cent sales in the strong hybrid segment. 

 

# mahindra bolero# innova hycross# wagon R
