New Suzuki Swift Concept Revealed; Public Debut At Japan Mobility Show 2023

The latest concept provides a hint at the design of the new fourth-gen model and will feature advanced tech and a high-efficiency engine.
By Jaiveer Mehra

2 mins read

03-Oct-23 12:00 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • New concept previews the upcoming fourth-gen hatchback
  • Features an evolutionary design
  • Will come with a 'high-efficiency' engine

Suzuki Motor Corporation, parent firm of Maruti Suzuki, is set to unveil several concepts at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show 2023. The big news, however, will be the debut of the all-new Suzuki Swift, which will be showcased in concept form for the first time.

 

Also read: Updated Maruti Suzuki EVX Electric SUV Concept To Debut At Japan Mobility Show
 

Suzuki has only shared images of the concept, with the model appearing to be near-production ready. The design is evolutionary, with the concept still recognisable as a Swift from the front. Compared to the current model on sale, the concept gets a smaller grille, new front bumper, and angular headlamps. The bonnet too sits higher than on the current model. 

 

Moving to the side, the Swift concept gets a flat shoulder line extending from the headlamps all the way to the rear while the glasshouse has been redesigned, with the rear door handles moving back to their traditional position – the third-gen Swift has the rear door handles near the C-pillar.

The rear too follows a similar design as the third-gen model with a prominent crease running the width of the tail-gate and squared-up tail lights.

 

The cabin meanwhile shares some design elements with newer Suzuki models such as the large free-standing touchscreen atop the centre console and toggle style controls for the air-con unit. The dashboard also gets a layered look courtesy of contrast-finished inserts on the upper and lower dashboard.

Also read: Auto Sales September 2023: Maruti Suzuki Registers Cumulative Sales of 1,81,343 Units
 

Suzuki has not revealed any technical details of the new concept at this point save for confirming that it will feature some advanced tech and a ‘high-efficiency’ engine that will offer ‘a balance between driving performance and fuel efficiency.’

The Swift concept (top) features an evolutionary design from the current third-gen model (bottom).

 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki India Has Over 3.2 Lakh Pending Orders Right Now
 

Suzuki has also confirmed that the Swift concept will have advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including collision mitigation braking with dual sensor brake support, an adaptive high beam system and a driver monitoring system.

 

Expect more details to be revealed when the model makes its public debut towards the end of the month. The Japan Mobility Show will be held from October 26 to November 5, 2023.

  Latest News

  Related Articles

Tata Safari Facelift Showcased In Official Video; Bookings Open October 6
Tata Safari Facelift Showcased In Official Video; Bookings Open October 6
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-6835 second ago

The Safari will get a redesigned front-end with a light bar linking the LED DRLs, a redesigned grille and a new bumper.

Volkswagen Taigun And Virtus Gain New Features; Virtus Matte Edition Prices Revealed
Volkswagen Taigun And Virtus Gain New Features; Virtus Matte Edition Prices Revealed
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-3443 second ago

The brand has expanded its GT Edge Collection with the launch of the Virtus Matte Edition wearing the Carbon Steel Grey Matte paint.

Tata Harrier Facelift Previewed Ahead Of Launch, Bookings Open October 6
Tata Harrier Facelift Previewed Ahead Of Launch, Bookings Open October 6
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-2924 second ago

A midlife update for Tata’s five-seat SUV will bring styling changes inspired by the Harrier EV concept showcased at Auto Expo 2023.

Harley-Davidson X440 Deliveries To Commence From October 15
Harley-Davidson X440 Deliveries To Commence From October 15
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1320 second ago

Bookings for the made-in-India Harley-Davidson X440, manufactured by Hero MotoCorp, will reopen from October 16, 2023.

Honda City Elegant Edition, Amaze Elite Edition Launched In India
Honda City Elegant Edition, Amaze Elite Edition Launched In India
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The special-edition Honda City and Amaze are offered in both MT and CVT automatic options

Hero Karizma XMR Price Hiked By Rs 7000; Now Priced At 1.80 Lakh
Hero Karizma XMR Price Hiked By Rs 7000; Now Priced At 1.80 Lakh
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The motorcycle was launched at an introductory price of Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom)

Auto Sales September 2023: Mahindra Reports Highest Ever Monthly SUV Sales
Auto Sales September 2023: Mahindra Reports Highest Ever Monthly SUV Sales
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The company sold 41,267 utility vehicles in the Indian markets marking a 20 per cent growth year-on-year.

Hyundai Makes Six Airbags Standard For All Its Cars And SUVs In India
Hyundai Makes Six Airbags Standard For All Its Cars And SUVs In India
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Up until recently, there were only three Hyundai models that did not get six airbags as standard.

Suzuki eWX Electric 'Mini Wagon' Concept To Debut At Japan Mobility Show
Suzuki eWX Electric 'Mini Wagon' Concept To Debut At Japan Mobility Show
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Boxy Kei car concept will have a range of up to 230 kilometres, says Suzuki.

Hyundai Verna Secures Five-Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests
Hyundai Verna Secures Five-Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Scoring high marks for both adult as well as child occupant protection, the Verna has become the first Hyundai to receive a five-star GNCAP rating.

Updated Maruti Suzuki EVX Electric SUV Concept To Debut At Japan Mobility Show
Updated Maruti Suzuki EVX Electric SUV Concept To Debut At Japan Mobility Show
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

The 2023 Japan Mobility Show will witness the unveiling of the updated EVX, where the interior of the close-to-production electric SUV will also be revealed for the first time.

Auto Sales September 2023: Maruti Suzuki Registers Cumulative Sales of 1,81,343 Units
Auto Sales September 2023: Maruti Suzuki Registers Cumulative Sales of 1,81,343 Units
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The homegrown automaker crossed the 1 million unit cumulative sales mark in half a financial year for the first time.

Maruti Suzuki India Has Over 3.2 Lakh Pending Orders Right Now
Maruti Suzuki India Has Over 3.2 Lakh Pending Orders Right Now
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

3 days ago

Answering questions about the company's current backlog of orders, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India said that the company’s total number of pending orders is more than 3.2 lakh units.

Is Orange The New White In India?
Is Orange The New White In India?
c&b icon
By Siddharth Vinayak Patankar
calendar-icon

4 days ago

From the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to the Hyundai i20 Orange is the colour of the season for new car launches. Others like Ford, Honda, Hero, KTM, have also gone down Orange Street. Is it a passing trend or here to stay?

