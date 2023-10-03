New Suzuki Swift Concept Revealed; Public Debut At Japan Mobility Show 2023

Suzuki Motor Corporation, parent firm of Maruti Suzuki, is set to unveil several concepts at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show 2023. The big news, however, will be the debut of the all-new Suzuki Swift, which will be showcased in concept form for the first time.

Suzuki has only shared images of the concept, with the model appearing to be near-production ready. The design is evolutionary, with the concept still recognisable as a Swift from the front. Compared to the current model on sale, the concept gets a smaller grille, new front bumper, and angular headlamps. The bonnet too sits higher than on the current model.

Moving to the side, the Swift concept gets a flat shoulder line extending from the headlamps all the way to the rear while the glasshouse has been redesigned, with the rear door handles moving back to their traditional position – the third-gen Swift has the rear door handles near the C-pillar.

The rear too follows a similar design as the third-gen model with a prominent crease running the width of the tail-gate and squared-up tail lights.

The cabin meanwhile shares some design elements with newer Suzuki models such as the large free-standing touchscreen atop the centre console and toggle style controls for the air-con unit. The dashboard also gets a layered look courtesy of contrast-finished inserts on the upper and lower dashboard.

Suzuki has not revealed any technical details of the new concept at this point save for confirming that it will feature some advanced tech and a ‘high-efficiency’ engine that will offer ‘a balance between driving performance and fuel efficiency.’

The Swift concept (top) features an evolutionary design from the current third-gen model (bottom).

Suzuki has also confirmed that the Swift concept will have advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including collision mitigation braking with dual sensor brake support, an adaptive high beam system and a driver monitoring system.

Expect more details to be revealed when the model makes its public debut towards the end of the month. The Japan Mobility Show will be held from October 26 to November 5, 2023.