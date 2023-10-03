Updated Maruti Suzuki EVX Electric SUV Concept To Debut At Japan Mobility Show

First showcased at the Auto Expo 2023, the all-electric Maruti Suzuki EVX is inching closer to production, and an updated version of the concept will be showcased at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, which kicks off on October 26. The EVX is a vital model for Suzuki, as it will be the first battery-powered vehicle from the Japanese brand in the Indian passenger vehicle market. A new image shows minor styling tweaks for Suzuki’s updated electric SUV concept, with repositioned LED lights, production-spec wing mirrors and the Suzuki logo being positioned slightly higher than before.

The EVX concept made its world premiere at the 2023 Auto Expo.

A few months ago, the EVX was caught on test in Krakow, Poland, and while the test mule was heavily camouflaged, the spy shots revealed a number of interesting exterior and interior details. The production-spec EVX appears to adopt the concept’s design and styling to a great extent, with short overhangs, an upswept window line and muscular haunches. Maruti Suzuki has previously confirmed the road-going EVX’s dimensions will be similar to the concept’s, which measures in at 4,300 mm in length, 1,800 metres in width and 1,600 mm in height, slotting it neatly into India’s hotly contested compact SUV space.

A production-spec test mule of the EVX was spotted in Poland a few months ago.

The image of the updated concept also confirms the EVX will have a twin-screen setup (a digital instruments display and touchscreen infotainment system arranged into a single, freestanding unit) on the inside, with the test mule also featuring a rotary controller positioned on the centre console. Also visible in the spy shots were the vertical AC vents and a two-spoke, flat-bottomed steering wheel.

A twin-screen arrangement is expected to make it to the production-spec EVX.

At its unveiling, Maruti confirmed the EVX concept is equipped with a 60 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, but didn’t mention the cell chemistry that will be chosen for the production model. At the global debut, Maruti Suzuki had said the EVX’s 60 kWh battery will enable a total range of up to 550 kilometres, and ahead of the showcase of the updated concept, Suzuki has reiterated the production model will have a range of over 500 kilometres.

The carmaker has previously announced it will invest around 150 billion yen (about Rs 10,445 crore) by 2026, for local manufacturing of EVs and the batteries that will power them, in Gujarat. The company’s wholly-owned arm Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) will invest Rs 7,300 crore for the construction of a plant for EV batteries that will be located right next to SMG’s existing plant, by 2026. SMG will also pour in another Rs 3,100 crore for ramping up EV manufacturing capacity by 2025.

With a high level of localisation (including locally-sourced batteries), the Maruti Suzuki EVX is expected to arrive by early-2025, sporting a price tag that will be at least competitive, if not outright aggressive, compared to its competition.