Login

Updated Maruti Suzuki EVX Electric SUV Concept To Debut At Japan Mobility Show

The 2023 Japan Mobility Show will witness the unveiling of the updated EVX, where the interior of the close-to-production electric SUV will also be revealed for the first time.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

03-Oct-23 11:55 AM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Updated Maruti Suzuki EVX concept to be showcased at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show.
  • Production model will target a range of over 500 kilometres.
  • Battery-powered SUV is expected to go on sale in India by early 2025.

First showcased at the Auto Expo 2023, the all-electric Maruti Suzuki EVX is inching closer to production, and an updated version of the concept will be showcased at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, which kicks off on October 26. The EVX is a vital model for Suzuki, as it will be the first battery-powered vehicle from the Japanese brand in the Indian passenger vehicle market. A new image shows minor styling tweaks for Suzuki’s updated electric SUV concept, with repositioned LED lights, production-spec wing mirrors and the Suzuki logo being positioned slightly higher than before.

 

Also Read: Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Concept eVX Previews Future Production EV For India

 

The EVX concept made its world premiere at the 2023 Auto Expo.

 

A few months ago, the EVX was caught on test in Krakow, Poland, and while the test mule was heavily camouflaged, the spy shots revealed a number of interesting exterior and interior details. The production-spec EVX appears to adopt the concept’s design and styling to a great extent, with short overhangs, an upswept window line and muscular haunches. Maruti Suzuki has previously confirmed the road-going EVX’s dimensions will be similar to the concept’s, which measures in at 4,300 mm in length, 1,800 metres in width and 1,600 mm in height, slotting it neatly into India’s hotly contested compact SUV space.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki EVX Electric SUV Spied In Production Form For The First Time

 

A production-spec test mule of the EVX was spotted in Poland a few months ago.

 

The image of the updated concept also confirms the EVX will have a twin-screen setup (a digital instruments display and touchscreen infotainment system arranged into a single, freestanding unit) on the inside, with the test mule also featuring a rotary controller positioned on the centre console. Also visible in the spy shots were the vertical AC vents and a two-spoke, flat-bottomed steering wheel.

 

A twin-screen arrangement is expected to make it to the production-spec EVX.

 

At its unveiling, Maruti confirmed the EVX concept is equipped with a 60 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, but didn’t mention the cell chemistry that will be chosen for the production model. At the global debut, Maruti Suzuki had said the EVX’s 60 kWh battery will enable a total range of up to 550 kilometres, and ahead of the showcase of the updated concept, Suzuki has reiterated the production model will have a range of over 500 kilometres.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Plans To Launch 6 EVs In India By FY2030

 

The carmaker has previously announced it will invest around 150 billion yen (about Rs 10,445 crore) by 2026, for local manufacturing of EVs and the batteries that will power them, in Gujarat. The company’s wholly-owned arm Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) will invest Rs 7,300 crore for the construction of a plant for EV batteries that will be located right next to SMG’s existing plant, by 2026. SMG will also pour in another Rs 3,100 crore for ramping up EV manufacturing capacity by 2025.

 

With a high level of localisation (including locally-sourced batteries), the Maruti Suzuki EVX is expected to arrive by early-2025, sporting a price tag that will be at least competitive, if not outright aggressive, compared to its competition.

# Maruti Suzuki# Maruti Suzuki EVX# Maruti Suzuki EV# Suzuki EVX# Suzuki EV# Maruti Suzuki SUV# Japan Mobility Show 2023

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta
7.4
0
10
2016 Hyundai Creta
67,685 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.50 L
₹ 19,037/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda City
7.2
0
10
2014 Honda City
19,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
₹ 13,998/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2020 Hyundai Venue
8.3
0
10
2020 Hyundai Venue
45,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 9.50 L
₹ 20,095/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2016 Mahindra KUV100
8.0
0
10
2016 Mahindra KUV100
38,749 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 4.50 L
₹ 10,078/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2016 Ford EcoSport
2016 Ford EcoSport
48,139 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.75 L
₹ 15,118/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2015 Toyota Corolla Altis
2015 Toyota Corolla Altis
67,255 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.50 L
₹ 19,037/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2013 Skoda Superb
2013 Skoda Superb
67,615 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 6.75 L
₹ 14,272/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta
2015 Hyundai Creta
60,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.50 L
₹ 19,037/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra KUV100
8.3
0
10
2017 Mahindra KUV100
13,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.50 L
₹ 10,078/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2016 Ford EcoSport
7.6
0
10
2016 Ford EcoSport
48,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 6.50 L
₹ 14,558/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

Popular Maruti Suzuki Models

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 3.54 - 5.13 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.35 - 12.93 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Swift
Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 6 - 8.84 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

₹ 4.25 - 6.1 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 5.53 - 7.29 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

₹ 3.99 - 5.95 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco

₹ 5.22 - 8.25 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis

₹ 5.82 - 8.14 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6

₹ 11.41 - 14.51 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio

₹ 5.35 - 7.13 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.3 - 12.35 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

₹ 7.47 - 13.13 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

₹ 12.74 - 15.05 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.61 - 9.88 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire

₹ 6.44 - 9.31 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

₹ 10.7 - 19.79 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

₹ 24.82 - 28.45 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

₹ 8.29 - 13.98 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Consider Exploring

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Triumph Scrambler 400 X India Launch Confirmed This Month
Triumph Scrambler 400 X India Launch Confirmed This Month
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-16809 second ago

Triumph Motorcycles India will announce the prices of the Scrambler 400 X in the middle of this month. It is essentially the Scrambler version of the Speed 400, getting the same engine and similar specifications.

Tata Safari Facelift Showcased In Official Video; Bookings Open October 6
Tata Safari Facelift Showcased In Official Video; Bookings Open October 6
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-6789 second ago

The Safari will get a redesigned front-end with a light bar linking the LED DRLs, a redesigned grille and a new bumper.

Volkswagen Taigun And Virtus Gain New Features; Virtus Matte Edition Prices Revealed
Volkswagen Taigun And Virtus Gain New Features; Virtus Matte Edition Prices Revealed
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-3397 second ago

The brand has expanded its GT Edge Collection with the launch of the Virtus Matte Edition wearing the Carbon Steel Grey Matte paint.

Tata Harrier Facelift Previewed Ahead Of Launch, Bookings Open October 6
Tata Harrier Facelift Previewed Ahead Of Launch, Bookings Open October 6
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-2878 second ago

A midlife update for Tata’s five-seat SUV will bring styling changes inspired by the Harrier EV concept showcased at Auto Expo 2023.

Harley-Davidson X440 Deliveries To Commence From October 15
Harley-Davidson X440 Deliveries To Commence From October 15
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1274 second ago

Bookings for the made-in-India Harley-Davidson X440, manufactured by Hero MotoCorp, will reopen from October 16, 2023.

Honda City Elegant Edition, Amaze Elite Edition Launched In India
Honda City Elegant Edition, Amaze Elite Edition Launched In India
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The special-edition Honda City and Amaze are offered in both MT and CVT automatic options

Hero Karizma XMR Price Hiked By Rs 7000; Now Priced At 1.80 Lakh
Hero Karizma XMR Price Hiked By Rs 7000; Now Priced At 1.80 Lakh
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The motorcycle was launched at an introductory price of Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom)

Auto Sales September 2023: Mahindra Reports Highest Ever Monthly SUV Sales
Auto Sales September 2023: Mahindra Reports Highest Ever Monthly SUV Sales
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The company sold 41,267 utility vehicles in the Indian markets marking a 20 per cent growth year-on-year.

Hyundai Makes Six Airbags Standard For All Its Cars And SUVs In India
Hyundai Makes Six Airbags Standard For All Its Cars And SUVs In India
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Up until recently, there were only three Hyundai models that did not get six airbags as standard.

Suzuki eWX Electric 'Mini Wagon' Concept To Debut At Japan Mobility Show
Suzuki eWX Electric 'Mini Wagon' Concept To Debut At Japan Mobility Show
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Boxy Kei car concept will have a range of up to 230 kilometres, says Suzuki.

Auto Sales September 2023: Maruti Suzuki Registers Cumulative Sales of 1,81,343 Units
Auto Sales September 2023: Maruti Suzuki Registers Cumulative Sales of 1,81,343 Units
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The homegrown automaker crossed the 1 million unit cumulative sales mark in half a financial year for the first time.

Maruti Suzuki India Has Over 3.2 Lakh Pending Orders Right Now
Maruti Suzuki India Has Over 3.2 Lakh Pending Orders Right Now
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

3 days ago

Answering questions about the company's current backlog of orders, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India said that the company’s total number of pending orders is more than 3.2 lakh units.

Is Orange The New White In India?
Is Orange The New White In India?
c&b icon
By Siddharth Vinayak Patankar
calendar-icon

4 days ago

From the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to the Hyundai i20 Orange is the colour of the season for new car launches. Others like Ford, Honda, Hero, KTM, have also gone down Orange Street. Is it a passing trend or here to stay?

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AMT: All You Need To Know
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AMT: All You Need To Know
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 days ago

Here is everything you need to know about the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AMT.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Sold Twice as Many Units as the Hyundai Verna in Last 8 Months
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Sold Twice as Many Units as the Hyundai Verna in Last 8 Months
loader
By Vikas Yogi
calendar-icon

6 days ago

Proving its critics wrong, Maruti Suzuki's only premium offering in the country today, the Ciaz, has turned out to be a great success for the company.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Updated Maruti Suzuki EVX Electric SUV Concept To Debut At Japan Mobility Show
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved