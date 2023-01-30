Maruti Suzuki Plans To Launch 6 EVs In India By FY2030

India automaker, Maruti Suzuki has announced its plans to launch 6 electric vehicles in India by 2030. These cars will be built to be on par with Suzuki’s plan to achieve Carbon Neutrality in Japan and Europe by 2050, and in India by 2070. In its statement, the company also mentioned that its products will not only be limited to battery EVs and will also feature carbon-neutral internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles that use compressed natural gas (CNG), biogas, and ethanol mixed fuels.

Maruti Suzuki plans to launch 6 new electric vehicles in India by 2030

The first launch will take place by 2024 and will be based on the eVX Concept unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo. The eVX concept is a stylish compact SUV that measures 4,300 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, and 1,600 mm in height, which will compete with the likes of the MG ZS and Tata's upcoming Curvv EV. The vehicle will likely have a battery pack capacity of 60 kWh with a travel range of 550 km. Suzuki aims to bring the powertrain ratio to 60 per cent for ICEs (petrol powered vehicles), 25 per cent for HEVs (Hybrid Electric Vehicles), and 15 per cent for BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles) by 2030.

Maruti Suzuki also aims to change its manufacturing processes to make it carbon-neutral by 2035. “By combining Suzuki’s principle of manufacturing “Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi (Smaller, Fewer, Lighter, Shorter, Beauty)” with digitalisation, we will optimise, minimise, and simplify the flow of data, things, and energy. Through these initiatives, we will become lean and tackle carbon neutrality,” said the statement.

Suzuki plans to launch 8 electric two-wheelers in global markets by 2030

Along with its plans for the car industry, the company has also announced its plans for the two-wheeler industry and its manufacturing processes. Suzuki plans to launch 8 electric two-wheelers in global markets by 2030, with the first one slated to be launched by 2024. This will take the Battery-EV ratio to 25 per cent by 2030.

Suzuki has also proposed the development of new modes of electric transport which include a new ‘Senior Vehicle’ that is under development for elderly people who have returned their driving licenses, the KUPO, which is an evolution of the senior vehicles, and the Mobile Mover*, a multi-purpose robotic dolly which is being developed in collaboration with M2 Labo.