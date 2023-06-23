Maruti Suzuki EVX Electric SUV Spied In Production Form For The First Time

Having made its global debut at the Auto Expo 2023, the all-electric Maruti Suzuki EVX has now been spied in production form for the very first time. The EVX is a vital model for Suzuki, as it will be the first battery-powered vehicle from the Japanese brand in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The EVX was caught on test in Krakow, Poland, as it had seemingly stopped at a DC fast charger for a quick top-up, and while the test mule was heavily camouflaged, the spy shots reveal a number of interesting exterior and interior details of the upcoming electric SUV.

The front-end of the production-spec EVX appears to be almost entirely sealed-off.

The production-spec EVX appears to adopt the concept’s design and styling to a great extent, with short overhangs, an upswept window line and muscular haunches. The test mule sports 10-spoke silver alloy wheels, a largely sealed-off front-end, LED projector headlights and a full-width tail-light. Maruti Suzuki has previously confirmed the road-going EVX’s dimensions will be similar to the concept’s, which measures in at 4,300 mm in length, 1,800 metres in width and 1,600 mm in height, slotting it neatly into the compact SUV space.

A peek inside the close-to-production EVX reveals the presence of a twin-screen setup (a digital instruments display and touchscreen infotainment system arranged into a single, freestanding unit) as well as a rotary controller positioned on the centre console. Also visible are vertical AC vents and a two-spoke, flat-bottomed steering wheel.

EVX has a two-spoke steering wheel, and a twin-screen setup on the inside.

At its unveiling, Maruti confirmed the EVX concept is equipped with a 60 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, but didn’t mention the cell chemistry that will be chosen for the production model. The 60 kWh battery will enable a total range of up to 550 kilometres, as per Maruti Suzuki. The production model is also expected to come with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The carmaker has previously announced it will invest around 150 billion yen (about Rs 10,445 crore) by 2026, for local manufacturing of EVs and the batteries that will power them, in Gujarat. The company’s wholly-owned arm Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) will invest Rs 7,300 crore for the construction of a plant for EV batteries that will be located right next to SMG’s existing plant, by 2026. SMG will also pour in another Rs 3,100 crore for ramping up EV manufacturing capacity by 2025.

With a high level of localisation (including locally-sourced batteries), the Maruti Suzuki EVX is expected to arrive by early-2025, sporting a price tag that will be at least competitive, if not outright aggressive, compared to its competition. The EVX will be the first of six battery-powered models from Suzuki for India due by 2030.

