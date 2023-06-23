First Clear Images Of Maruti Suzuki Invicto Leaked; Spotted At Dealer Yard

The first clear images of the soon-to-be-launched Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV have surfaced online. The Invicto, which is essentially the rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross, was spotted at the dealer yard, indicating that Maruti Suzuki has already begun dispatching the MPV, ahead of its July 5 launch. In fact, Maruti Suzuki India has already begun accepting bookings for the MPV for a token of Rs. 25,000, and upon its launch, the Invicto will certainly be the most expensive model from the carmaker till date.

As this is just a rebadged version of the Innova Hycross, the visual changes are quite minimal. In fact, most styling changes have been made to the front section of the vehicle. The Maruti Suzuki Invicto comes with a new grille with the Suzuki logo at the centre and two chrome slats, with the lower one extending into the headlamps. In fact, like the Hycross, here too the lower section of the grille is bordered by a chrome insert, however, the chrome bits on the bumper have been replaced by black inserts. We also see a black insert at the front of the bonnet. Maruti is likely to offer a chrome insert for with the top-spec model or at least offer it as an accessory for this section.

The rear section of the Invicto remains identical to the Innova Hycross except for the badging.

Maruti Suzuki’s version of the MPV also comes with a different set of alloy wheels, which look similar to the 16-inch units we have seen on the Baleno hatch. However, the Innova Hycross comes with a set of 18-inch wheels, so this could be a lower variant of the MPV, which means the bigger wheels could be exclusive to the top-spec model. What's also interesting is that unlike the Hycross here you do not get wheel arch claddings, which give the Invicto a MPV-like look rather than an SUV. From the rear, the Invicto looks identical to the Innova Hycross, save for the model badging. We also get to see the Hybrid badge on the other side.

While we do not get to see the interior in these photos, the cabin layout and features will likely remain identical to the Hycross. Maruti could skip on some of the more premium features, however, we will get to know more about those things closer to the launch. On the inside, the MPV is likely to feature a different colour scheme, but is set to mirror the Hycross’ equipment list, and is expected to be available in seven- and eight-seat forms.

Expect the interior layout of the Invicto to remain identical to the Innova Hycross' cabin.

Under the hood, Maruti’s flagship MPV will feature the same strong hybrid powertrain as the Hycross, but it remains to be seen if it will get the standard, 2.0-litre petrol engine or not. In terms of variants, we expect the company will offer the Invicto in only two variants – the Zeta and Alpha.

Image Source: MotorBeam