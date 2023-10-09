Login

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Which Variant To Buy?

Already in high demand, Maruti’s derivative of the Toyota Innova Hycross is available in Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus trim levels.
Calendar-icon

By Girish Karkera

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

09-Oct-23 11:29 AM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki’s version of the Toyota Innova Hycross comes in two trims
  • Both trims only available with a strong hybrid petrol powertrain
  • Prices start at Rs 24.82 lakh going up to Rs 28.42 lakh (ex-showroom)

The launch of Maruti Suzuki’s biggest MPV yet, the Invicto, has been received rather dramatically. On one hand are those who are not so impressed by the idea of a ‘rebadged Toyota Innova Hycross’. There are others who are more than happy to upgrade to a Maruti Suzuki in a segment it wasn’t present in, up until a few months ago. The latter has meant that India’s biggest carmaker is sitting on an order bank of several thousand bookings resulting in a 14-month waiting period. Of course, this is also because Maruti Suzuki gets a limited number of units from Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

 

Also Read: New Suzuki Swift Concept Revealed; Public Debut At Japan Mobility Show 2023

 

The Invicto already has a waiting period of more than one year.


If you are going to brave that kind of wait, make it an informed one by making sure you choose the variant best suited to your needs. There is a substantial price difference of around Rs 3.60 lakh between the entry and top variants of the MPV. Here are the differences.


Seating

 

Of the two trims, the lower Zeta Plus is available in seven and eight-seater options. The latter costs Rs 5,000 more. The higher Alpha Plus trim is only available as a 7-seater with captain seats in the second row. The driver has power adjustments and front seats are ventilated.

 

Top-spec Alpha Plus is only available in seven-seat form, with captain seats for the second row passengers.

 

A rear seatbelt warning system was initially not offered on the lower trim but has been now made standard albeit at a cost (Rs 3,000 more). Alpha Plus gets leatherette seats while Zeta Plus has fabric upholstery.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki India Has Over 3.2 Lakh Pending Orders Right Now

 

Both variants have the same wheel and tyre sizes.


Design


The top Alpha Plus trim gets chrome door handles and plastic cladding. In the lower Zeta Plus, the door handles are body coloured, but missing the chrome finish seen on the Alpha Plus. Thankfully, alloy wheels and tyres are the same size on both. Roof rails are standard.


Cabin


This is where you will see the most difference. Apart from the differences in seats mentioned above, the Alpha Plus trim gets a panoramic sunroof and a larger 10-inch touchscreen instead of an 8-inch in the Zeta Plus trim. While Android Auto is available on both, the higher trim gets wireless Apple CarPlay. 

 

Larger touchscreen sets the Alpha Plus apart on the inside.

 

Also Read: Updated Maruti Suzuki EVX Electric SUV Concept To Debut At Japan Mobility Show

 

While six airbags are standard, the Alpha Plus also offers additional ease with front and rear parking sensors and 360-degree cameras. The interior rear-view mirror has an auto-dimming function. In Zeta Plus, the driver needs to adjust it manually. Honestly, the latter’s functionality is more effective. Importantly, the Alpha Plus gets an anti-theft security system as standard and ISOFIX child seat anchorages; the Zeta Plus misses out on these features.


Suzuki Connect
 

In case you are opting for Zeta Plus, do note that some features such as remote operations including AC on/off and power window operations will only be available in the Alpha Plus trim.

 

Also Read: Suzuki eWX Electric 'Mini Wagon' Concept To Debut At Japan Mobility Show


Features


While the Invicto Zeta Plus is also reasonably well-equipped, the Alpha Plus comes with the added convenience of on-board tyre pressure monitor, rear automatic climate control (can also be conveniently operated from the front console) and powered tailgate. Additionally, the intermittent wiper operation can be manually adjusted for various speeds depending on the amount of rain. While auto headlights are standard, automatic wipers aren’t, on either trim.


Our choice


For this price segment, one really expects the Invicto to be fully specced. That 15 per cent premium on the Alpha Plus seems worth it. While there is a marginal difference in weight, it doesn’t really affect the performance and fuel efficiency of the higher trim either. In the Zeta Plus trim, the 8-seat variant is a more flexible option and seems more attractive.

# Maruti Suzuki Invicto# Maruti Suzuki# Maruti Suzuki Invicto Variants# automatic cars# petrol# electric cars# electric vehicles# mpv

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Jeep Compass
7.9
0
10
2018 Jeep Compass
54,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
₹ 33,035/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
8.4
0
10
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
54,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.75 L
₹ 12,878/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2017 Hyundai Creta
7.8
0
10
2017 Hyundai Creta
68,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 7.90 L
₹ 17,693/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2016 Honda City
7.1
0
10
2016 Honda City
54,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 7.95 L
₹ 17,805/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2017 Ford Endeavour
2017 Ford Endeavour
64,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 23.90 L
₹ 53,528/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2014 Skoda Octavia
7.3
0
10
2014 Skoda Octavia
49,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 10.50 L
₹ 23,516/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Verna
2018 Hyundai Verna
48,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.70 L
₹ 19,485/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2017 Jeep Compass
8.0
0
10
2017 Jeep Compass
39,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 11.90 L
₹ 26,652/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2019 Tata Nexon
2019 Tata Nexon
45,000 km
Petrol
AMT
₹ 7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2015 Ford EcoSport
7.6
0
10
2015 Ford EcoSport
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.95 L
₹ 13,326/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi

Popular Maruti Suzuki Models

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 3.54 - 5.13 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.35 - 12.93 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Swift
Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 6 - 8.84 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

₹ 4.25 - 6.1 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 5.53 - 7.29 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

₹ 3.99 - 5.95 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco

₹ 5.22 - 8.25 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis

₹ 5.82 - 8.14 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6

₹ 11.41 - 14.51 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.3 - 12.35 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio

₹ 5.35 - 7.13 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

₹ 7.47 - 13.13 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

₹ 12.74 - 15.05 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.61 - 9.88 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

₹ 24.82 - 28.45 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire

₹ 6.44 - 9.31 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

₹ 10.7 - 19.79 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

₹ 8.29 - 13.98 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Consider Exploring

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Verstappen Dominates Qatar GP Amidst Mercedes Drama
Verstappen Dominates Qatar GP Amidst Mercedes Drama
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-16809 second ago

The Dutchman’s 49th career win and 14th of the season proved to be a thriller for the fans but horror for the drivers as they struggled with the physical strain of the Losail International Circuit

Honda Teases New Liveries For the CB350 H’ness and CB350RS
Honda Teases New Liveries For the CB350 H’ness and CB350RS
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-10917 second ago

New colour schemes with gold pinstriping to be on offer for the 350 cc models

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Which Variant To Buy?
Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Which Variant To Buy?
c&b icon
By Girish Karkera
calendar-icon

-10275 second ago

Already in high demand, Maruti’s derivative of the Toyota Innova Hycross is available in Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus trim levels.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Revealed On Social Media
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Revealed On Social Media
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

Short clip shared on social media provides the first official look at the undisguised Himalayan 452.

Kia Latest Carmaker To Adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard
Kia Latest Carmaker To Adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

Kia to integrate NACS charging ports on all new EVs manufactured in North America from Q4 2024

Hero MotoCorp Trademarks Hurikan, Hurikan 440 Names
Hero MotoCorp Trademarks Hurikan, Hurikan 440 Names
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

New names could be used for models based on the new 440 platform co-developed with Harley-Davidson.

Tata Safari Facelift: Variants Explained
Tata Safari Facelift: Variants Explained
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The 2023 Tata Safari is broadly available in 4 trim levels (personas): Smart, Pure, Adventure, and Accomplished

Hydrogen-Powered Suzuki Burgman To Be Showcased At Japan Mobility Show 2023
Hydrogen-Powered Suzuki Burgman To Be Showcased At Japan Mobility Show 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

The concept, based on the Burgman 400 ABS, features a hydrogen engine and a 70 MPa hydrogen tank.

F1: Verstappen Clinches Third World Title As Piastri Wins Qatar Sprint
F1: Verstappen Clinches Third World Title As Piastri Wins Qatar Sprint
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

Verstappen finished second in the Qatar sprint race to conquer his third world title in a row with 6 races left in the season.

Tata Harrier Facelift: Variants Explained
Tata Harrier Facelift: Variants Explained
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

The Tata Harrier facelift will be available in seven trim levels - Smart(O), Pure(O), Adventure, Adventure+, Adventure+ A, Fearless and Fearless+.

Why Mercedes’ Astonishing Maybach 6 EV Concept Is Coming To India In 2023
Why Mercedes’ Astonishing Maybach 6 EV Concept Is Coming To India In 2023
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

1 day ago

First revealed all the way back in August 2016, the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 coupe previewed the ultra-luxury marque’s all-electric future.

Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift Revealed Ahead Of Launch; Bookings Open
Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift Revealed Ahead Of Launch; Bookings Open
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

2 days ago

A midlife update for Tata’s largest SUVs introduce styling changes inspired by the Harrier EV concept and more features.

Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition Launched; Priced At Rs 1.48 lakh
Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition Launched; Priced At Rs 1.48 lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The MotoGP Edition features an all-new paint scheme inspired by the Yamaha Motor Racing Team’s livery

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Quickest Compact SUV In India To Cross 1 Lakh Sales Mark
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Quickest Compact SUV In India To Cross 1 Lakh Sales Mark
c&b icon
By Shams Raza Naqvi
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The success of the Grand Vitara has also propelled Maruti Suzuki’s premium retail chain, Nexa to a 15% market share in the overall Indian passenger car market.

Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös To Retire On November 30
Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös To Retire On November 30
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 days ago

Müller-Ötvös will step down from the helm of Rolls-Royce following a 14-year tenure.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Which Variant To Buy?
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved