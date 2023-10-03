Suzuki eWX Electric 'Mini Wagon' Concept To Debut At Japan Mobility Show
By Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
03-Oct-23 01:57 PM IST
Highlights
- Electric kei car concept to have a 230 km range
- Features a boxy and slab sided design
- Will be one of several concepts from Suzuki on display
Aside from showcasing the new Swift concept and the eVX electric SUV concept, Suzuki is also previewing its future for Kei cars at the Japan Mobility Show 2023. Being showcased to the public for the first time will be the new eWX Concept, a boxy and upright Kei car with an all-electric drivetrain.
Also read: New Suzuki Swift Concept Revealed; Public Debut At Japan Mobility Show 2023
The eWX features a slab-sided design with an upright nose featuring an enclosed grille bracketed by C-shaped light clusters. The lower body features generous use of plastic cladding with yellow highlights on the bumper, wheels and side skirts. The window line too is highlighted by yellow accents. Suzuki says that the eWX is a ‘practical mini wagon’ unique to the brand and has been designed to be used by people on a daily basis.
Details of the cabin remain under wraps, though the company has said that it will be ‘user friendly.’ In terms of size, the eWX is a typical Kei car with a length of under 3.4 metres. It measures 3,395 mm long, 1,475 mm wide and 1,620 mm tall.
Also read: Updated Maruti Suzuki EVX Electric SUV Concept To Debut At Japan Mobility Show
Suzuki will have multiple Kei cars on display including the all-electric e Every concept van and the Spacia and Spacia Custom concepts.
Specifications of the EV powertrain remain under wraps though Suzuki says that it will have a range of up to 230 km.
The eWX will also be joined by the e Every Concept commercial electric van concept as well as the Spacia and Spacia Custom concepts – all Kei cars. The manufacturer’s display will also host a variety of other concepts ranging from personal mobility to robotics to two-wheelers.
