Maruti Suzuki India Has Over 3.2 Lakh Pending Orders Right Now
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
2 mins read
29-Sep-23 06:59 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest carmaker by volume, has reported that it currently has pending orders for over 3.2 lakh vehicles. The information was shared by Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, during a media interaction. Answering questions about the company's current backlog of orders, Srivastava said that the company’s total number of pending orders is more than 3.2 lakh units, out of which Maruti’s SUV range alone accounts for over 90,000 units.
The online media gathering was mainly to announce the Grand Vitara crossing the 1 lakh sales milestone in just one year from its launch. In fact, Maruti Suzuki India says that the Grand Vitara is the fastest in the midsize SUV space to achieve this milestone. Currently, Maruti Suzuki India has a black log of 22,000 units of the Grand Vitara alone.
As for other SUVs, the Brezza leads the charge with pending orders of over 40,000 units, followed by the Fronx with 20,000 units, and then there is the Jimny with a backlog order of 10,000 units. As for the Invicto, the company’s most expensive model, it currently holds a backlog of over 7000 units and commands a waiting period of up to 14 months.
Back in June 2023, Maruti Suzuki India said it had a total of 3.87 lakh orders to fulfil, a problem exacerbated by the global semiconductor shortage that has hampered manufacturers for the better part of the last two years. Of the 3.87 lakh orders, over 95,000 orders are for the company’s popular MPV, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
