Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid Updated; Now Gets Acoustic Warning System

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid has been updated with a new safety system. The strong hybrid variants will now come with an ‘Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System’ that will alert other road users about the presence of the vehicle. Maruti says the system emits a low-level auditory alert that can be heard up to five feet away from the vehicle. The system is essentially the same as those used in electric vehicles in Europe to alert road users about the vehicle being close by.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Invicto Accessorised: Wireless Charger, Air Purifier And More



While no further details have been mentioned relating to the functioning of the system, it is likely that the system will come into play when the SUV is being driven on electric power alone.

The Grand Vitara is offered with mild-hybrid and strong hybrid powertrains.

The new feature addition will also come with a corresponding hike in pricing. The company says that the strong hybrid Grand Vitara is dearer by Rs 4,000. The revised pricing came into effect from July 17, 2023.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG Launched At Rs 8.42 Lakh



The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara strong hybrid is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine good for 91 bhp and 122 Nm. The unit is paired with an AC synchronous electric motor to develop a combined 114 bhp. The electric motor is good for 79 bhp and 141 Nm, and is paired with a lithium-ion battery pack housed under the boot floor. The powertrain offers limited all-electric driving and also improves fuel economy. The Grand Vitara strong hybrid has a claimed fuel economy figure of 27.97 kmpl.

The strong hybrid variants are now dearer by Rs 4,000 following the update.

The Grand Vitara goes up against the likes of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Virtus, MG Astor, Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.

Toyota is yet to confirm if the same system will make its way into the strong hybrid variants of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which is built alongside the Grand Vitara at Toyota's Bidadi facility.