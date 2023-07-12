Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG Launched At Rs 8.42 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki has expanded its already expansive CNG portfolio by launching the Fronx CNG. It is priced at Rs 8.41 lakh for the Sigma variant and Rs 9.27 lakh for the Delta variant (both prices, ex-showroom). At these prices, Maruti is charging a premium of Rs 95,000 for the CNG variants over the corresponding petrol-powered Fronx variants. The CNG-powered Fronx can also be picked up on a subscription basis, for an all-inclusive amount of Rs 23,248 per month.

In CNG mode, power output drops to 78 bhp and 98.5 Nm of torque.

The Fronx CNG is powered by the familiar 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine that delivers 88 bhp and 113 Nm. Switch to CNG, and output drops to 78 bhp and 98.5 Nm of peak torque. Claimed fuel economy is 28.51 km/kg. The Fronx CNG can only be had with the 5-speed manual gearbox. You can read our review of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx here.

The features are also the same as on the standard Sigma and Delta variants. The Fronx gets hill hold assist, electronic stability programme, rear parking sensors, rear defogger and ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard. The touchscreen infotainment system is available in the Fronx CNG Delta variant.

This is the 15th CNG-powered product in the Maruti Suzuki lineup. The Fronx CNG is priced quite close to the Baleno CNG that retails between Rs 8.35 lakh and Rs 9.28 lakh(ex-showroom).