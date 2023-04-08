  • Home
Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Baleno: Specifications Comparison

The Fronx shares much with the new-gen Baleno. We see how the two compare on paper.
Highlights
  • Fronx is longer, wider and taller than Baleno
  • Both cars share the same wheelbase and 1.2-litre petrol engine
  • Baleno is lighter and offers better claimed fuel economy

Maruti Suzuki’s first all-new model launch for 2023 is set to be the new Fronx. Based on the familiar Heartect platform, the Fronx is Maruti’s first sub-compact SUV to go on sale via the Nexa dealership chain. In terms of design, the Fronx does get SUV design cues from the Grand Vitara up front and a unique rear design though some elements do bring out the link to the Baleno. The same is true for the cabin as well which share almost identical levels of kit and design. Given this, we see how the Fronx compares with its hatchback sibling.

 Maruti Suzuki FronxMaruti Suzuki Baleno
Length3995 mm3990 mm
Width1765 mm1745 mm
Height1550 mm1500 mm
Wheelbase2520 mm2520 mm
Boot Space308 litres318 litres (petrol) / NA (CNG)
Kerb Weight965-1060 kg920-960 kg (petrol) /1015-1030 kg (CNG)

 

The Fronx is the larger of the two models. It’s 5 mm longer, 20 mm wider and 50 mm taller (due in part to greater ground clearance). Both models however sit on an identical 2520 mm wheelbase. The Baleno however has the advantage of 10 litres of additional boot space. The Baleno is also the lighter of the two models when compared petrol to petrol. The heaviest petrol Baleno weighs in at 960kg with the Fronx starting from 965 kg.

 Maruti Suzuki FronxMaruti Suzuki Baleno
Engine1197cc, 4 cyls, petrol | 998cc, 3 cyls, turbo-petrol1197cc, 4 cyls, petrol / CNG
Power89 bhp at 6000rpm | 99 bhp at 5700rpm89 bhp at 6000rpm / 76 bhp at 6000rpm
Torque113 Nm at 4400rpm | 148 Nm at 2000-4500rpm113 Nm at 4400rpm / 99 Nm at 4300rpm
Gearbox5-speed MT/ AMT | 5-speed MT/6-speed AT5-speed MT/ AMT
Fuel Economy (Claimed)21.79 kmpl (MT), 22.89 kmpl (AMT) | 21.5 kmpl (MT), 20 kmpl (AT)22.35 kpl (MT), 22.94 (AMT) / 30.61 km per kg

Coming to the engines, both the Fronx and the Baleno share the same 1.2-litre, K12, naturally aspirated petrol engine. Power and torque figures are identical as are the gearbox options. The Baleno’s lighter weight becomes a factor when it comes to fuel economy with the hatchback being marginally more efficient for the AMT models and about 0.6 kmpl better for the manual.

The Fronx also marks the return of the Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine which first went on sale in India in 2017 in the previous-gen Baleno. The Boosterjet engine has the power advantage developing 99 bhp and 148 Nm. The unit also gets Maruti’s SHVS mild-hybrid tech.

