Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Baleno: Specifications Comparison

Maruti Suzuki’s first all-new model launch for 2023 is set to be the new Fronx. Based on the familiar Heartect platform, the Fronx is Maruti’s first sub-compact SUV to go on sale via the Nexa dealership chain. In terms of design, the Fronx does get SUV design cues from the Grand Vitara up front and a unique rear design though some elements do bring out the link to the Baleno. The same is true for the cabin as well which share almost identical levels of kit and design. Given this, we see how the Fronx compares with its hatchback sibling.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Maruti Suzuki Baleno Length 3995 mm 3990 mm Width 1765 mm 1745 mm Height 1550 mm 1500 mm Wheelbase 2520 mm 2520 mm Boot Space 308 litres 318 litres (petrol) / NA (CNG) Kerb Weight 965-1060 kg 920-960 kg (petrol) /1015-1030 kg (CNG)

The Fronx is the larger of the two models. It’s 5 mm longer, 20 mm wider and 50 mm taller (due in part to greater ground clearance). Both models however sit on an identical 2520 mm wheelbase. The Baleno however has the advantage of 10 litres of additional boot space. The Baleno is also the lighter of the two models when compared petrol to petrol. The heaviest petrol Baleno weighs in at 960kg with the Fronx starting from 965 kg.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Maruti Suzuki Baleno Engine 1197cc, 4 cyls, petrol | 998cc, 3 cyls, turbo-petrol 1197cc, 4 cyls, petrol / CNG Power 89 bhp at 6000rpm | 99 bhp at 5700rpm 89 bhp at 6000rpm / 76 bhp at 6000rpm Torque 113 Nm at 4400rpm | 148 Nm at 2000-4500rpm 113 Nm at 4400rpm / 99 Nm at 4300rpm Gearbox 5-speed MT/ AMT | 5-speed MT/6-speed AT 5-speed MT/ AMT Fuel Economy (Claimed) 21.79 kmpl (MT), 22.89 kmpl (AMT) | 21.5 kmpl (MT), 20 kmpl (AT) 22.35 kpl (MT), 22.94 (AMT) / 30.61 km per kg

Coming to the engines, both the Fronx and the Baleno share the same 1.2-litre, K12, naturally aspirated petrol engine. Power and torque figures are identical as are the gearbox options. The Baleno’s lighter weight becomes a factor when it comes to fuel economy with the hatchback being marginally more efficient for the AMT models and about 0.6 kmpl better for the manual.

The Fronx also marks the return of the Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine which first went on sale in India in 2017 in the previous-gen Baleno. The Boosterjet engine has the power advantage developing 99 bhp and 148 Nm. The unit also gets Maruti’s SHVS mild-hybrid tech.