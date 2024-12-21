Maruti Suzuki Fronx Off-Road Concept Revealed; Gets Yokohama Geolandar Tyres, Roof-Mounted Aux Lights

Suzuki Japan has unveiled a more off-road-focused Fronx Sea Bass Night Game Concept that will make its public debut at the 2025 Tokyo Auto Salon. The one-off concept follows the theme of “night fishing in the city” and features cosmetic updates that both give it a stealthier appearance and a more off-road-ready look.



The concept features a revised bumper with a dark silver guard over the central air dam. The base of the bumper features a protective bar element for added protection when the going gets rough. Down the sides, the side sills get a silver protector element and new wheels wrapped in Yokohama Geaolander off-road tyres. Roof-top auxiliary lights provide extra illumination while the roof box will provide handy storage for any ‘fishing trip’ planned.

The concept is finished in a stealthy paint with the roof, A-pillar and bonnet finished in black while the main body features a grey camouflage finish. This is accented by neon highlights on the wheel arches, grille, front bumper and side graphics. Even the rear wheels are finished in neon green.



There are no details about any changes to the interior of the concept.



Mechanically, expect the concept to be identical to the Suzuki Fronx sold in Japan replete with a mild-hybrid 1.5-litre petrol engine under the hood. The Japan-spec car is offered in a choice of front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations with this concept likely featuring the latter to ensure it can keep going when the tarred roads disappear so you can pull right up to the river, stream or pond where you plan to fish.



The Fronx Sea Bass Night Game Concept will go on display at the 2025 Tokyo Auto Salon next month alongside a bevvy of other models from Suzuki.