Maruti Suzuki Fronx Off-Road Concept Revealed; Gets Yokohama Geolandar Tyres, Roof-Mounted Aux Lights

Suzuki says that the concept is based on the theme of “night fishing in the city” and gets an off-road-focused cosmetic overhaul.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 21, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Sea Bass Night Game Concept gets stleathy paint finish and added off-road accessories
  • Gets Yokohama off-road tyres, auxiliary roof lights
  • Will be displayed at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2025

Suzuki Japan has unveiled a more off-road-focused Fronx Sea Bass Night Game Concept that will make its public debut at the 2025 Tokyo Auto Salon. The one-off concept follows the theme of “night fishing in the city” and features cosmetic updates that both give it a stealthier appearance and a more off-road-ready look.
 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki E-Vitara Officially Teased Ahead Of Bharat Mobility Expo Premiere 
 

The concept features a revised bumper with a dark silver guard over the central air dam. The base of the bumper features a protective bar element for added protection when the going gets rough. Down the sides, the side sills get a silver protector element and new wheels wrapped in Yokohama Geaolander off-road tyres. Roof-top auxiliary lights provide extra illumination while the roof box will provide handy storage for any ‘fishing trip’ planned.

 

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser EV Makes World Premiere: Rebadged Suzuki E-Vitara Gets Two Battery Packs, AWD Option


 Suzuki Fronx Sea Bass Night Game Concept 1

Concept gets more off-road-ready looks replete with a metal bar across the front bumper, a guard covering the air dam and all-terrain tyres.

 

The concept is finished in a stealthy paint with the roof, A-pillar and bonnet finished in black while the main body features a grey camouflage finish. This is accented by neon highlights on the wheel arches, grille, front bumper and side graphics. Even the rear wheels are finished in neon green.
 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Fronx Surpasses 2 Lakh Sales Milestone
 

There are no details about any changes to the interior of the concept.
 Suzuki Fronx Sea Bass Night Game Concept 2

Subdued grey camouflage-inspired paint, roof-mounted auxiliary lights and a roof box complete the look.

 

Mechanically, expect the concept to be identical to the Suzuki Fronx sold in Japan replete with a mild-hybrid 1.5-litre petrol engine under the hood. The Japan-spec car is offered in a choice of front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations with this concept likely featuring the latter to ensure it can keep going when the tarred roads disappear so you can pull right up to the river, stream or pond where you plan to fish.
 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Begins Exports Of Fronx To Japan
 

The Fronx Sea Bass Night Game Concept will go on display at the 2025 Tokyo Auto Salon next month alongside a bevvy of other models from Suzuki.

# Suzuki Fronx# Maruti Suzuki Fronx# Suzuki Fronx Sea Bass Night Game Concept# Fronx off-road concept# Suzuki Japan# Tokyo Auto Salon# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

