Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia SyrosLexus New LBXMahindra XUV.e8Kia EV5Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Kawasaki Versys X-300Yamaha XSR155Hero XPulse 210Norton Commando 961 SportKawasaki KLX 230
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Maruti Suzuki E-Vitara Officially Teased Ahead Of Bharat Mobility Expo Premiere

Based on a tweaked HEARTECT-e platform for BEV, the E-Vitara will be Maruti’s first EV for India and will find competition in the form of Creta EV.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 20, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Underpinned by tweaked HEARTECT-E architecture dedicated to EVs
  • Expected to offer two battery packs - 49kWh and 61kWh
  • Likely to get the AWD version as well

Maruti Suzuki has officially teased the upcoming E-Vitara which will make its public premiere at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. First seen as the EVX Concept, the E-Vitara made its international debut a few weeks back and its equivalent Toyota version – called Urban Cruiser EV – was revealed as well. Now the India-spec E-Vitara is coming in January 2025, and this is the first teaser for it which will be followed by more in the run-up to the premiere. 

 

Also Read: Suzuki E-Vitara Electric SUV Is Production Version Of EVX Concept; India Launch In 2025

Suzuki e Vitara 2025 wallpaper

From what we know so far, the new E-Vitara will be based on a revamped HEARTECT-E platform which is tweaked specifically for the upcoming BEVs. It’s likely to offer two battery pack options 49kWh and 61kWh which is the same one available for the international-spec E-Vitara. We also expect the All-Road AWD version for the bigger battery pack. Power output will be around 140bhp and 190Nm for the 49kWh version while the 61kWh pack will have an output of 170bhp/189Nm while the AWD derivative can put out 180bhp and 300Nm. 

 

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser EV Makes World Premiere: Rebadged Suzuki E-Vitara Gets Two Battery Packs, AWD Option

 

Suzuki e Vitara 2025 Side Profile 82adf0b9

In terms of dimensions, the E-Vitara will measure 4,275mm in length, have a width of 1,800mm and stand 1,635mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,700mm. It will take a different design approach compared to the Grand Vitara on sale in India as the styling is inspired by the EVX concept. Internationally, the E-Vitara has a subtle styling that is muscular yet understated in a typical Suzuki fashion. On the inside, the cabin looks modern too with little shared from the conventional ICE line-up. 

Suzuki e Vitara 2025 Interior 82adf0b9

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki To Supply Its First Electric Vehicle To Toyota; Launch In 2025

 

More details of the E-Vitara will be shared in the coming days as we inch closer to its premiere at the Expo stage. It will find an immediate rival in the form of the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV as well as the Honda Elevate EV that’s slated to arrive in 2025 as well.

 

Suzuki e Vitara 2025 HD c5295b7f1b9236f0a3240b7bf11150cde726246c6
# maruti india# maruti suzuki india# maruti suzuki sales# maruti suzuki# maruti suzuki cars# maruti suzuki electric car# maruti suzuki EV# suzuki electric# E-Vitara# Maruti Suzuki E-Vitara# car# Cars# New Cars# Press Releases# Cover Story# Auto Industry# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility# eletcric cars# Upcoming Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The 2 millionth vehicle to roll out was the brand’s highest-selling vehicle, the Ertiga MPV.
    Maruti Suzuki Sets New Record With Rollout Of 20 Lakh Vehicles In 1 Year
  • With the change in calendar year, several carmakers have announced a price hike across their product line-up, which will be effective from January 1, 2025
    Cars, SUVs To Get Pricier From January 2025: Maruti, MG, Mahindra, Hyundai, And More Announce Price Hikes
  • A test mule of what appears to be the facelifted Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has been spied on test for the first time.
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Facelift Spied On Test
  • The entire Maruti Suzuki Nexa lineup is being offered with benefits in the form of cash discounts, accessories kits, and more.
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto And More Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 2.50 Lakh
  • In the final month of 2024, Maruti Suzuki is offering a range of consumer offers, exchange bonuses and more on its range of cars retailed via its Arena dealerships.
    Maruti Suzuki Swift, Alto, Wagon R Available With Discounts Of Up To 90,000 in December 2024

Latest News

  • There will be three new variants on offer, the 3501, 3502 and 3503
    New Bajaj Chetak 35 Series: In Pictures
  • The Chetak 35 Series gets a revised frame, larger battery, longer range and more tech on board.
    New Bajaj Chetak 35 Series Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 1.20 Lakh
  • Based on a tweaked HEARTECT-e platform for BEV, the E-Vitara will be Maruti’s first EV for India and will find competition in the form of Creta EV.
    Maruti Suzuki E-Vitara Officially Teased Ahead Of Bharat Mobility Expo Premiere
  • The new Chetak is expected to feature an upgraded battery, cosmetic tweaks, and a simplified variant lineup
    New Bajaj Chetak 35 Series Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
  • The 2025 model year Range Rover will be offered in a higher-spec Dynamic HSE trim level.
    Made-In-India 2025 Range Rover Sport Launched At Rs 1.45 Crore
  • Bajaj is all set to launch a new iteration of its Chetak electric scooter tomorrow; here is what to expect from its launch.
    New Bajaj Chetak Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?
  • The Syros will be offered in six trim levels - HTK, HTK (O), HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and HTX+(O)
    Kia Syros SUV: Variants Explained
  • Kia has finally taken the wraps off its new subcompact SUV, the Syros ahead of its launch in 2025. Here are some detailed shots of the new subcompact SUV in town.
    2025 Kia Syros Exterior, Interior, Features: In Pictures
  • All-new sub-compact SUV will be positioned above the Kia Sonet and packs in more features and tech than its sibling.
    2025 Kia Syros SUV Revealed; Bookings Open January 3, 2025
  • The Syros will slot in between the Sonet and Seltos in Kia India’s portfolio
    Kia Syros World Premiere Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images
  • Home
  • News
  • car
  • Maruti Suzuki E-Vitara Officially Teased Ahead Of Bharat Mobility Expo Premiere
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved