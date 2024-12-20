Maruti Suzuki E-Vitara Officially Teased Ahead Of Bharat Mobility Expo Premiere

Maruti Suzuki has officially teased the upcoming E-Vitara which will make its public premiere at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. First seen as the EVX Concept, the E-Vitara made its international debut a few weeks back and its equivalent Toyota version – called Urban Cruiser EV – was revealed as well. Now the India-spec E-Vitara is coming in January 2025, and this is the first teaser for it which will be followed by more in the run-up to the premiere.

From what we know so far, the new E-Vitara will be based on a revamped HEARTECT-E platform which is tweaked specifically for the upcoming BEVs. It’s likely to offer two battery pack options 49kWh and 61kWh which is the same one available for the international-spec E-Vitara. We also expect the All-Road AWD version for the bigger battery pack. Power output will be around 140bhp and 190Nm for the 49kWh version while the 61kWh pack will have an output of 170bhp/189Nm while the AWD derivative can put out 180bhp and 300Nm.

In terms of dimensions, the E-Vitara will measure 4,275mm in length, have a width of 1,800mm and stand 1,635mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,700mm. It will take a different design approach compared to the Grand Vitara on sale in India as the styling is inspired by the EVX concept. Internationally, the E-Vitara has a subtle styling that is muscular yet understated in a typical Suzuki fashion. On the inside, the cabin looks modern too with little shared from the conventional ICE line-up.

More details of the E-Vitara will be shared in the coming days as we inch closer to its premiere at the Expo stage. It will find an immediate rival in the form of the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV as well as the Honda Elevate EV that’s slated to arrive in 2025 as well.