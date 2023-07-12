Maruti Suzuki Invicto Accessorised: Wireless Charger, Air Purifier And More

Maruti Suzuki has just launched its new flagship in the market, the Invicto starting at Rs. 24.79 lakhs, ex-showroom. The MPV is available in 2 variants - Alpha+ and Zeta+ and is loaded with many premium features. However there are still some features that are only available as an accessory on the car. Apart from this there has been an extensive use of chrome garnish and mouldings all over the car.

Rear gets skid plates and chrome exhausts.

A digital video recorder is not a part of accessory pack and has to be bought separately.

Talking about the exterior the face is pretty much similar to the standard vehicle and it already comes laden with chrome. However on the profile you can see extra chrome garnish on the wheel arches, fender as well as doors.

Like the Hycross a wireless charger is not standard on the Invicto.

The rear looks sportier than the standard car with addition of chrome exhausts and skid plates. All these are a part of signature accessory pack on the car. Roof rails too are available as an option on the MPV.

An Air purifier is also available as an accessory.

Inside some key additions include a wireless charger, air purifier, digital video recorder (dashcam) as well as ambient lighting in 24 colours for which Maruti Suzuki has developed a dedicated app.

Maruti Suzuki has developed a dedicated app for Ambient lights.

You also get the option of choosing separate seat covers but only on the lower Zeta trim of the MPV. These additional features in the cabin are not a part of any pack and need to be bought separately. Below are the prices of some of the add-ons mentioned above.