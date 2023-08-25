Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Debuts In South African Market

After keeping India waiting long for a Jimny , Suzuki gave us a world-first in the form of the 5-door version launched earlier this year. Now, the Jimny 5-door has debuted in the South African market. This car is exported from India. Company executives had earlier revealed that there’s a demand for a 5-door Jimny in the Japanese market too.

It also debuts a military green shade that’s missing in the Indian version. And dare we say, apart from looking good, it also seems similar to the Indian army’s vehicles. Currently, the Jimny 5-door is offered in six colours in India: white, red, black, navy blue, grey and a yellow that has shades of green when seen in some lighting conditions. The green shade that debuts in the Rainbow Nation takes the number of colours we’ve seen on the Jimny to a perfect seven.

The military green suits the Jimny well.

Apart from the additional colours, the Jimny 5-door here is identical to the model sold in India. It gets the same slats, squared of wheel arches and boxy proportions and the tailgate mounted spare wheel. Features on the inside include the 9.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control and climate control. Safety features include six airbags, rear camera and ISOFIX child seat mounts.



Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door Official Accessories: Complete List With Prices

The engine is also unchanged. So its powered by the same 1.5-litre K15B that develops 101 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque, and 4WD hardware with low range transfer case helps with the off-roading credentials.

The Jimny 5-door is made in India and exported to Africa



The India-spec model is priced between 12.74 and Rs 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom India). Its an alternative to the Force Gurkha and the Mahindra Thar.

Also Read: Limited-Run Suzuki Jimny Rhino Edition Unveiled