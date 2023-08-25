Login

Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Debuts In South African Market

This is the first market after India to get the 5-door Jimny
Calendar-icon

By Dhruv Attri

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

25-Aug-23 03:05 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • South Africa-spec Jimny 5-door debuts a new green colour
  • Its manufactured in India and exported to other markets from here
  • Looks, features and engine specs unchanged

After keeping India waiting long for a Jimny, Suzuki gave us a world-first in the form of the 5-door version launched earlier this year. Now, the Jimny 5-door has debuted in the South African market. This car is exported from India. Company executives had earlier revealed that there’s a demand for a 5-door Jimny in the Japanese market too. 

 

It also debuts a military green shade that’s missing in the Indian version. And dare we say, apart from looking good, it also seems similar to the Indian army’s vehicles. Currently, the Jimny 5-door is offered in six colours in India: white, red, black, navy blue, grey and a yellow that has shades of green when seen in some lighting conditions. The green shade that debuts in the Rainbow Nation takes the number of colours we’ve seen on the Jimny to a perfect seven.

 

The military green suits the Jimny well.

 

Apart from the additional colours, the Jimny 5-door here is identical to the model sold in India. It gets the same slats, squared of wheel arches and boxy proportions and the tailgate mounted spare wheel. Features on the inside include the 9.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control and climate control. Safety features include six airbags, rear camera and ISOFIX child seat mounts. 


Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door Official Accessories: Complete List With Prices

 

The engine is also unchanged. So its powered by the same 1.5-litre K15B that develops 101 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque, and 4WD hardware with low range transfer case helps with the off-roading credentials.

 

The Jimny 5-door is made in India and exported to Africa
 

The India-spec model is priced between 12.74 and Rs 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom India). Its an alternative to the Force Gurkha and the Mahindra Thar.

 

Also Read: Limited-Run Suzuki Jimny Rhino Edition Unveiled

# jimny in india# jimny# suzuki Jimny# maruti suzuki jimny

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2012 Nissan Teana
6.9
0
10
2012 Nissan Teana
1,00,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
2015 Audi A6
45,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 BMW 5 Series
7.4
0
10
2016 BMW 5 Series
90,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.90 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
8.0
0
10
2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
61,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 17.75 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi

Popular Maruti Suzuki Models

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 3.54 - 5.13 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

₹ 7.47 - 13.13 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Swift
Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 6 - 8.84 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.35 - 12.93 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

₹ 12.74 - 15.05 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 5.53 - 7.29 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.61 - 9.88 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

₹ 4.25 - 6.1 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco

₹ 5.22 - 8.25 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire

₹ 6.44 - 9.31 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

₹ 3.99 - 5.95 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

₹ 10.7 - 19.79 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio

₹ 5.35 - 7.13 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6

₹ 11.41 - 14.51 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.3 - 12.35 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis

₹ 5.82 - 8.14 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

₹ 8.29 - 13.98 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

₹ 24.82 - 28.45 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 17, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Hero Karizma XMR 210
Hero Karizma XMR 210

₹ 1.5 - 2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 29, 2023

Royal Enfield New Bullet 350
Royal Enfield New Bullet 350

₹ 1.6 - 1.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 30, 2023

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Debuts In South African Market
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn