Limited-Run Suzuki Jimny Rhino Edition Unveiled

Suzuki has unveiled a ‘Rhino Edition’ based on the cute, little Jimny off-roader. Based on the three-door Jimny, it is now on sale in Malaysia, but will be limited to just 30 units, making it rarer than some powerful limited-run sports cars. The special edition takes cues from Suzuki’s famous Rhino Club, which featured old Jimnys and Grand Vitaras.

The three-door model's grille features ‘Suzuki’ lettering instead of the logo, while the single panel that surrounds the grille, indicators and headlamps is finished in dark chrome. The decals can be seen on the bonnet and along the bonnet's edges.

The Jimny Rhino Edition sports red mudflaps, and you can see the decals affixed to the bottom half of the door, along with a neat graphic strip under the rear quarter glass. There’s extra protection for the differential, along with minor upgrades to front and side cladding. This should provide added protection against minor off-roading damage. At the back is prominent Rhino badging on the boot lid and the spare wheel cover.



Premium floor mats are the only new addition to the Rhino Edition's interior, which is otherwise identical to the standard model's. The Malaysia-spec Jimny continues with an all-black theme and has the 7.0-inch touchscreen as standard, unlike the India-spec five-door model that gets a 9.0-inch unit with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The engine remains the same 1.5-litre petrol unit, with four-wheel drive as standard. In Malaysia, the only gearbox on offer is a 4-speed automatic.

This is a limited-run model aimed at collectors in Malaysia. While there’s no word on a five-door Rhino Edition for India, Maruti may bring special editions of the Jimny in the future. The five-door Jimny was recently launched in India with prices ranging from Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom).



