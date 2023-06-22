Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door Official Accessories: Complete List With Prices
If you buy an immensely capable off-roader like the Maruti Suzuki Jimny then the chances are that you’d customize it heavily according to your preferences. The brand has you covered with a laundry list of official accessories that should serve the needs of most buyers. Here’s the list with the prices.
(pictured: Hood graphics)
|Exterior Accessories (with prices)
|Hood garnish: Rs 560
|Spare wheel cover: Rs 15000
|Front bumper garnish: Rs 890
|Cycle rack: Rs 13000
|Mud flap: Rs 899
|Roof bars: Rs 16000
|Front fender garnish: Rs 1150
|Roof basket: Rs 22000
|Summit seeker graphics (hood and doors): Rs 2500
|Body cladding: Rs 3700
|Offroad Graffiti graphics: Rs 3400
|Front parking sensors: Rs 6500
|Door visor: Rs 2000
|Rear fender garnish: Rs 1150
|ORVM garnish: Rs 1930
|Front skid plate: Rs 2350
The exterior accessories subtly enhance the rugged look along with the functionality. That said, you don’t get any option of alloy wheels here. Now, let’s check out the prices of the interior accessories.
|Interior Accessories (with prices)
|Tan grip cover: Rs 380
|Boot mat: Rs 2010
|Rear window sunshade: Rs 490
|Seat covers: Rs 9400
|Window shade (4 doors): Rs 1050
|All weather mat: Rs 3300
|Luggage cargo net: Rs 1000
|Interior styling trim : Rs 6990
|Illuminated scuff plate: Rs 2999
|Carpet mat: Rs 3250
Those looking to customize the interiors will have the options of interior styling kit, seat covers and some functional bits like window curtains and cargo net. Now let’s see Maruti has on offer for those who love camping.
(Pictured: Cycle rack)
|Other utilities (with prices)
|Portable Tent: ₹1999-₹6999
|Smart Dustbin: ₹999
|Sleeping Bag: ₹1300-₹3300
|Rain Poncho: ₹749
|Portable Chair: ₹1710
|Portable Gas Stove: ₹2400
|Digger Shovel: ₹930
|Foldable Knife: ₹479
|Camping Mat: ₹649
These are your options when it comes to official accessories for the Jimny.
