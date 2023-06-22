Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door Official Accessories: Complete List With Prices

If you buy an immensely capable off-roader like the Maruti Suzuki Jimny then the chances are that you’d customize it heavily according to your preferences. The brand has you covered with a laundry list of official accessories that should serve the needs of most buyers. Here’s the list with the prices.

(pictured: Hood graphics)

Exterior Accessories (with prices) Hood garnish: Rs 560 Spare wheel cover: Rs 15000 Front bumper garnish: Rs 890 Cycle rack: Rs 13000 Mud flap: Rs 899 Roof bars: Rs 16000 Front fender garnish: Rs 1150 Roof basket: Rs 22000 Summit seeker graphics (hood and doors): Rs 2500 Body cladding: Rs 3700 Offroad Graffiti graphics: Rs 3400 Front parking sensors: Rs 6500 Door visor: Rs 2000 Rear fender garnish: Rs 1150 ORVM garnish: Rs 1930 Front skid plate: Rs 2350







The exterior accessories subtly enhance the rugged look along with the functionality. That said, you don’t get any option of alloy wheels here. Now, let’s check out the prices of the interior accessories.

Interior Accessories (with prices) Tan grip cover: Rs 380 Boot mat: Rs 2010 Rear window sunshade: Rs 490 Seat covers: Rs 9400 Window shade (4 doors): Rs 1050 All weather mat: Rs 3300 Luggage cargo net: Rs 1000 Interior styling trim : Rs 6990 Illuminated scuff plate: Rs 2999 Carpet mat: Rs 3250

Those looking to customize the interiors will have the options of interior styling kit, seat covers and some functional bits like window curtains and cargo net. Now let’s see Maruti has on offer for those who love camping.

(Pictured: Cycle rack)

Other utilities (with prices) Portable Tent: ₹1999-₹6999 Smart Dustbin: ₹999 Sleeping Bag: ₹1300-₹3300 Rain Poncho: ₹749 Portable Chair: ₹1710 Portable Gas Stove: ₹2400 Digger Shovel: ₹930 Foldable Knife: ₹479 Camping Mat: ₹649





These are your options when it comes to official accessories for the Jimny.

