Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door Official Accessories: Complete List With Prices

The list includes cosmetic accessories as well as camping kit
22-Jun-23 01:09 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door Official Accessories: Complete List With Prices

If you buy an immensely capable off-roader like the Maruti Suzuki Jimny then the chances are that you’d customize it heavily according to your preferences. The brand has you covered with a laundry list of official accessories that should serve the needs of most buyers. Here’s the list with the prices. 

(pictured: Hood graphics)

                                                             Exterior Accessories (with prices)
Hood garnish: Rs 560Spare wheel cover: Rs 15000
Front bumper garnish: Rs 890Cycle rack: Rs 13000
Mud flap: Rs 899Roof bars: Rs 16000
Front fender garnish: Rs 1150Roof basket: Rs 22000
Summit seeker graphics (hood and doors): Rs 2500Body cladding: Rs 3700
Offroad Graffiti graphics: Rs 3400Front parking sensors: Rs 6500
Door visor: Rs 2000Rear fender garnish: Rs 1150
ORVM garnish: Rs 1930Front skid plate: Rs 2350



 

The exterior accessories subtly enhance the rugged look along with the functionality. That said, you don’t get any option of alloy wheels here. Now, let’s check out the prices of the interior accessories. 

                                                         Interior Accessories (with prices)
Tan grip cover: Rs 380 Boot mat: Rs 2010
Rear window sunshade: Rs 490Seat covers: Rs 9400
Window shade (4 doors): Rs 1050All weather mat: Rs 3300
Luggage cargo net: Rs 1000Interior styling trim : Rs 6990
Illuminated scuff plate: Rs 2999Carpet mat: Rs 3250
  

Those looking to customize the interiors will have the options of interior styling kit, seat covers and some functional bits like window curtains and cargo net. Now let’s see Maruti has on offer for those who love camping. 

(Pictured: Cycle rack)

                                                                 Other utilities (with prices)
Portable Tent: ₹1999-₹6999Smart Dustbin: ₹999 
Sleeping Bag: ₹1300-₹3300Rain Poncho: ₹749 
Portable Chair: ₹1710Portable Gas Stove: ₹2400
Digger Shovel: ₹930Foldable Knife: ₹479
Camping Mat: ₹649 

 


 

These are your options when it comes to official accessories for the Jimny. 

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Review: The Icon Arrives

car
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Starts at ₹ 12.74 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Cars

View All

