Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV Bookings Open Ahead Of July 5 Launch

Order books for Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming flagship MPV, the Invicto, have officially opened ahead of its launch next month. Prospective buyers can now book the Invicto by paying Rs 25,000 at a Nexa dealership, and will shortly also have the option to place an order on the Nexa website. The new MPV – based on the Toyota Innova Hycross – was recently caught fully undisguised, with the spy shots confirming it will have a different face than the Hycross it is based on. The Invicto will be launched in India on July 5, and will sit right at the top of Maruti Suzuki’s passenger vehicle line-up, as it will almost certainly be the most expensive model from the carmaker till date.

Spy shots reveal the Invicto will have a slightly different face than the Innova Hycross'.

The introduction of the Invicto – which will be manufactured at Toyota’s facility in Bidadi, Karnataka – will be the first instance of a Toyota being sold as a Suzuki-badged model in India since the two automotive giants announced their alliance in 2017. So far, it is Maruti Suzuki that has been supplying its vehicles to Toyota (the Baleno as the Glanza, and the Vitara Brezza as the now-discontinued Urban Cruiser), and a number of models, including the Ertiga and Ciaz, are sold as Toyotas in some overseas markets. The two carmakers have also rolled out two co-developed SUVs in the form of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, both of which are being manufactured by Toyota.

The Hycross has been hugely popular since its launch, and with waiting periods for its latest people-carrier soaring, Toyota was recently forced to close order books for the top-spec ZX and ZX (O) variants.

Waiting periods for the Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid have crossed the two-year mark.

Maruti’s flagship MPV will feature the same strong hybrid powertrain as the Hycross, but it remains to be seen if it will also be offered with the standard, 2.0-litre petrol engine. On the inside, the MPV is likely to feature a different colour scheme, but is set to mirror the Hycross’ equipment list, and is expected to be available in seven- and eight-seat forms.

The Invicto is likely to be priced slightly higher than the Innova Hycross, prices for which range from Rs 18.55 lakh to Rs 26.78 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).