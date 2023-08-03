Maruti Suzuki Invicto Prices Marginally Hiked; Gains A New Safety Feature

Maruti Suzuki has made an important safety feature standard in the company's recently launched Invicto MPV. The most expensive Maruti Suzuki will now come with rear seat belt reminder function across all variants. This feature will be available in both the 7-and 8-seater version of the Invicto.

The rear seat belt reminder is available in both 7-and 8-seater variant

The addition has resulted in a price hike of Rs 3,000 effectively taking the starting price to Rs 24.82 lakh (ex-showroom). The top Alpha+ variant already had the rear seat belt reminder on offer. It retails for Rs 28.42 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Invicto has a comprehensive safety suite

There are no additions apart from this but the Innova Hycross-derived MPV has a pretty loaded standard safety suite. It gets six airbags, 3-point seat belts for all passengers, auto hold with electronic parking brake, vehicle stability control, hill-start assist, and ISOFIX mounts.

Features like 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and rear defa ogger are available only in the top-spec Alpha+ variant.