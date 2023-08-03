  • Home
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Prices Marginally Hiked; Gains A New Safety Feature

It will now get rear seat belt reminder as standard on the Zeta+ variant onwards
authorBy Dhruv Attri
1 mins read
03-Aug-23 05:08 PM IST
Highlights
  • The additional safety feature has hiked the prices by Rs 3,000 to Rs 24.82 lakh.
  • The new feature will be available on both the 7- and 8-seater version of the car.
  • Prices now range between Rs 24.82 lakh and Rs 28.42 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

Maruti Suzuki has made an important safety feature standard in the company's recently launched Invicto MPV. The most expensive Maruti Suzuki will now come with rear seat belt reminder function across all variants. This feature will be available in both the 7-and 8-seater version of the Invicto. 

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Invicto Review: The Most Expensive Maruti Yet!

 

The rear seat belt reminder is available in both 7-and 8-seater variant

 

The addition has resulted in a price hike of Rs 3,000 effectively taking the starting price to Rs 24.82 lakh (ex-showroom). The top Alpha+ variant already had the rear seat belt reminder on offer. It retails for Rs 28.42 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

The Invicto has a comprehensive safety suite

 

There are no additions apart from this but the Innova Hycross-derived MPV has a pretty loaded standard safety suite. It gets six airbags, 3-point seat belts for all passengers, auto hold with electronic parking brake, vehicle stability control, hill-start assist, and ISOFIX mounts. 

 

Also Read: Maruti Invicto: 7 Features That Will Set It Apart From Other Maruti Suzuki Cars And SUVs

 

 

Features like 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and rear defa ogger are available only in the top-spec Alpha+ variant. 

