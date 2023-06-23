Maruti Invicto: 7 Features That Will Set It Apart From Other Maruti Suzuki Cars And SUVs

The fruits of the Toyota-Suzuki partnership have been quite sweet for both the brands. With the upcoming Innova Hycross-based MPV, the Invicto, Maruti Suzuki will also have the most feature-loaded car ever to be sold from the Nexa dealerships. There are a lot of features in the Invicto that we’ve never seen before in any Maruti car sold till date. Here are the top features that the MPV will debut for Maruti.

Biggest touchscreen

Prior to 2022, Maruti only had 7-inch touchscreens across the range, but with the introduction of the facelifted Baleno, a new 9-inch touchscreen unit surfaced. This larger screen was subsequently offered on other models like the Brezza, Jimny, and Grand Vitara. The Invicto will have an even bigger infotainment unit, measuring 10.1 inches.

Multiple-zone climate control

The Invicto will also be the first Maruti to feature dual-zone climate control, allowing separate temperature adjustments for the front and rear passengers providing extra convenience for the middle row passengers.



8-way power adjustable driver seat

Even the flagship Grand Vitara gets manual adjustment but the Invicto will have an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat. However, it might not have the memory function like the donor car, the Innova Hycross.

Front parking sensors

Front parking sensors are not available on any Maruti car, even the ones equipped with 360-degree camera. However, you could opt for them as an official accessory. The Invicto will get them right from the get go.

Ottoman seats

One of the standout comfort features of the Innova Hycross, the Ottoman seats will also be available in the Maruti MPV. These seats slide back to provide ample legroom and can recline almost horizontally, while the calf support cushions can be adjusted forward. This will definitely be the most comfortable second-row in a Maruti Suzuki.

Biggest wheels

The Invicto will pack 18-inch wheels, making them the biggest wheels to adorn the Suzuki logo in the center. Currently, at 17-inches, the dual-tone alloys in the Grand Vitara are the biggest.

Electronic parking brake

The Invicto will also introduce an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, a feature that helps during city drives. It eliminates the need to constantly keep your foot on the brake pedal in stop-and-go traffic.

The Invicto will be powered by the 2.0-litre strong hybrid powertrain that’s mated to an eCVT. This will be the first Maruti offering to be available only with an automatic.

We expect some of these features to trickle down to other products in the Maruti line-up in the future.

