Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara Electric SUV India Debut On January 17

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that the all-electric e-Vitara compact SUV will make its debut on January 17 at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. The latest teaser provides more glimpses at the SUVs design as well as confirms the e-Vitara name for the Indian market. The electric SUV will be retailed via Maruti's Nexa premium dealership chain.

The e-Vitara made its global debut late last year in Europe offering a choice of electric powertrains including two battery pack options and all-wheel drive. The SUV was originally previewed by the eVX concept at the 2023 Auto Expo which was followed up by a near-production derivative at the Japan Mobility Expo 2023. The e-Vitara’s design doesn’t stray far from the original concept replete with the Y-shaped light guides squared-out wheel arches and prominent haunches.



The cabin features a pair of free-standing displays housed within a common bezel atop the dashboard with the upper and lower dashboard separated by a thick swath of soft-touch material. A small row of physical buttons sit nestled between the central air-con vents and there is a rotary gear selector in place of a traditional lever.



The e-Vitara sits on an EV adaptation of Suzuki’s Heartect platform with the SUV being offered with two battery packs and the option of all-wheel drive. Lower variants get a 49 kWh battery paired with an electric motor on the front axle while higher variants make use of a larger 61 kWh battery and get the option of a second electric motor on the rear axle giving the SUV all-wheel drive capabilities. The system is called AllGrip-e and features a unique Trail mode for off-road applications. It however remains to be seen if the all-wheel drive variant will be offered in India.



The e-Vitara will go up against the likes of the recently unveiled Hyundai Creta Electric which will be launched at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025.