Auto Sales September 2023: Maruti Suzuki Registers Cumulative Sales of 1,81,343 Units

The homegrown automaker crossed the 1 million unit cumulative sales mark in half a financial year for the first time.
By Jafar Rizvi

3 mins read

01-Oct-23 06:00 PM IST

  • Domestic sales accounted for 1,53,106 units while exports stood at 22,511 units
  • The Utility Vehicles category recorded 59,271 units of sales
  • Domestic PV sales accounted for 1,50,812 units

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has released its sales figures for the month of September 2023. The company sold a total of 1,81,343 units during the month posting a  2.7 per cent decline in sales as compared to the corresponding period last year. Domestic sales accounted for 1,53,106 units, while exports stood at 22,511 units. Additionally, Maruti Suzuki reported sales to other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which accounted for 5,726 units in September 2023.

The brand also mentioned that for the period of April to September 2023, cumulative sales reached 1,050,085 units. This marked the first time the company surpassed the half-yearly sales mark of 1 million units.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki India Has Over 3.2 Lakh Pending Orders Right Now

 

Breaking down the sales figures for September 2023 by vehicle categories, the statistics are as follows:

In the Mini and Compact sub-segments, which include models like Alto, S-Presso and Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, and WagonR, respectively, September 2023 showcased a decline in sales, with 78,903 units sold compared to 1,01,750 units in September 2022. However, when observing the cumulative fiscal year data, it is evident that FY 2023–24 is off with a slow start with 491,480 units sold, while the previous fiscal year, FY 2022–23, had a higher figure of 554,484 units. The dip in sales in these segments hints at a change in customer preferences towards larger vehicles (SUVs). 

 

Moving to the mid-size category represented by the Ciaz, September 2023 saw 1,491 units sold, slightly surpassing the previous year's figure of 1,359 units. This trend is also reflected in the cumulative data, where FY 2023–24 started with 7,441 units compared to 6,926 units in FY 2022–23.

 

As for the Utility Vehicles category, which includes Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, S-Cross, and XL6, September 2023 marked a substantial increase with 59,271 units sold, surpassing the 32,574 units sold in September 2022. The cumulative data further underscores this growth, with FY 2023–24 showing 306,467 units compared to FY 2022–23, which recorded 163,630 units.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid Updated; Now Gets Acoustic Warning System

 

Lastly, in the Vans category, represented solely by Eeco, the brand reported that 11,147 units were sold, slightly less than the 12,697 units in September 2022. However, when considering the cumulative fiscal year data, FY 2023–24 commenced with 67,719 units, slightly lower than the previous year's figure of 69,510 units.

 

Also Read: Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Debuts In South African Market

 

When summing up domestic passenger vehicle sales, the total reached an impressive 150,812 units for September. Furthermore, the Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) category saw the Super Carry model contribute 2,294 units to the overall sales figure.

 

