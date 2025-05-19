Mahindra Bolero, Bolero Neo Bold Editions Revealed Ahead Of Launch

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Mahindra Bolero, Bolero Neo Bold Editions Revealed Ahead Of LaunchHonda Rebel 500 vs Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Kawasaki Eliminator: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared New Volkswagen Golf GTI To Be Launched On May 26Hyundai i20 Magna CVT Launched In India At Rs 8.89 Lakh; i20 Magna Gains Electric SunroofTop 5 Motorcycles With The Biggest Engines You Can Buy In India
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Toyota Vellfire Review | Why Get The S-Class When You Can Have This? | Perfect Chauffeured Car?BMW CE 02 REVIEW: THE GOOD & THE BAD!2025 Kia Carens Clavis: For Modern Day Family Car Buyer | ADAS, Panoramic Sunroof & Lots Of Tech!
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Tata New AltrozJeep Grand WagoneerKia Carens ClavisLexus New LBXVolvo EX30 Recharge
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Bajaj 2025 Dominar 400Yezdi Adventure 2025Indian New ChieftainHusqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Mahindra Bolero, Bolero Neo Bold Editions Revealed Ahead Of Launch

Special editions of the Bolero and Bolero Neo get additional accessories over the standard models.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 19, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Bolero, Bolero Neo get additional accessories over standard model
  • Bolero Neo Bold Edition also gets a reverse camera
  • Prices yet to be announced

Having launched special editions for the likes of the XUV700, Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic, Mahindra has now shifted its focus to the Bolero brand. The carmaker has unveiled new accessorised versions of the Bolero and Bolero Neo called the Bold Editions.

 

Also read: Mahindra XUV700 5-Seat Variants Discontinued In India 
 

Starting with the Bolero Neo, the more premium alternative to the ageing Bolero gets additional accessories such as darkened chrome trimming and roof rails on the exterior, while the cabin gets new black seat covers. On the feature front, a key addition to the Bold Edition is a rear-view camera, which has so far not been available on the SUV as part of the standard equipment on any variant.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Bold Edition

Also Read: Mahindra To Unveil New SUV Platform On August 15, 2025

 

Moving to the Bolero, the Bold Edition here too follows the darkened cosmetic theme with dark finished chrome trimming along with a black-finished faux skid plate at the base of the front bumper. The cabin, meanwhile, also features new black seat covers, while on the feature front, Mahindra has not offered any additional tech.

Mahindra Bolero Bold Edition

Mechanically, both special edition SUVs are unchanged over the standard models, featuring the same 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engines pushing out 75 bhp and 210 Nm in the Bolero and a stronger 98.5 bhp and 260 Nm in the Neo. A 5-speed manual gearbox is standard in both SUVs.

 

Also Read: R Velusamy Appointed President Of Mahindra Auto 

 

On the pricing front, Mahindra has yet to reveal prices for the Bold Edition, though we expect the special editions to cost a premium over the standard variant. Expect prices to be announced soon.

# Mahindra# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra Bolero# Mahindra Bolero SUV# Mahindra Bolero Neo# Mahindra Bolero Bold Edition# Mahindra Bolero Neo Bold Edition# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Details on the new platform are scarce, it could form the basis for a new-gen Bolero which is expected in the coming years.
    Mahindra To Unveil New SUV Platform On August 15, 2025
  • Here is a look at the sales performances of carmakers for the month of March 2025 and the financial year 2024-2025.
    Auto Sales March 2025: Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki Report Best Ever Sales in FY2025; Skoda Sales Touch New Monthly High
  • Mahindra sold 5,51,487 SUVs in the just concluded financial year, resulting in a growth of over 20%
    Highest Ever Sales For Mahindra In FY25, More Than 5.50 Lakh SUVs Sold
  • Prices of the AX7 automatic variants have been reduced by Rs 45,000 while prices of all variants of the AX7 L trim are down by Rs 75,000.
    Mahindra XUV700 AX7, AX7L Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 75,000
  • The Thar Roxx went up against some strong contenders, such as the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Honda Amaze, and MG Windsor.
    car&bike Awards 2025: Mahindra Thar Roxx Is Viewers Choice Car Of The Year 2025

Latest News

  • Special editions of the Bolero and Bolero Neo get additional accessories over the standard models.
    Mahindra Bolero, Bolero Neo Bold Editions Revealed Ahead Of Launch
  • The Rebel 500 is the latest addition to the mid-capacity cruiser segment in India. How does it hold up against its chief rivals on paper? Let’s dig into it.
    Honda Rebel 500 vs Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Kawasaki Eliminator: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared
  • The VW Golf GTI is the second launch from the VW brand in India after the Tiguan R-Line, and this one too is coming to our shores as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) unit.
    New Volkswagen Golf GTI To Be Launched On May 26
  • The new i20 Magna iVT is among the most affordable cars to be offered with a CVT in India.
    Hyundai i20 Magna CVT Launched In India At Rs 8.89 Lakh; i20 Magna Gains Electric Sunroof
  • The Rebel 500 is a cruiser-style motorcycle and gets a 471 cc parallel twin engine.
    Honda Rebel 500 Launched In India At Rs 5.12 Lakh
  • New-gen subcompact SUV looks to derive design inputs from the latest Creta and Alcazar on sale in India.
    Next-Gen Hyundai Venue Design Previewed In Latest Spy Shots
  • The teaser doesn’t reveal the upcoming model’s name tag, although, we speculate that it may be the HP4 Race’s successor
    BMW Motorrad Teases Upcoming Concept Sports Bike
  • This concept vehicle gets a range of enhancements over the standard version which include a dual electric motor powertrain
    Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EV Concept Unveiled
  • When it goes on sale, the Harrier EV will be the biggest, most powerful EV from the company to be sold in India
    Tata Harrier EV Launch On June 3
  • The second-gen Seltos appears to get a redesigned fascia replete with a new headlamp setup.
    New-Gen Kia Seltos Spotted Testing In India
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Mahindra Bolero, Bolero Neo Bold Editions Revealed Ahead Of Launch