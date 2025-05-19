Mahindra Bolero, Bolero Neo Bold Editions Revealed Ahead Of Launch

Having launched special editions for the likes of the XUV700, Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic, Mahindra has now shifted its focus to the Bolero brand. The carmaker has unveiled new accessorised versions of the Bolero and Bolero Neo called the Bold Editions.

Starting with the Bolero Neo, the more premium alternative to the ageing Bolero gets additional accessories such as darkened chrome trimming and roof rails on the exterior, while the cabin gets new black seat covers. On the feature front, a key addition to the Bold Edition is a rear-view camera, which has so far not been available on the SUV as part of the standard equipment on any variant.

Moving to the Bolero, the Bold Edition here too follows the darkened cosmetic theme with dark finished chrome trimming along with a black-finished faux skid plate at the base of the front bumper. The cabin, meanwhile, also features new black seat covers, while on the feature front, Mahindra has not offered any additional tech.

Mechanically, both special edition SUVs are unchanged over the standard models, featuring the same 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engines pushing out 75 bhp and 210 Nm in the Bolero and a stronger 98.5 bhp and 260 Nm in the Neo. A 5-speed manual gearbox is standard in both SUVs.

On the pricing front, Mahindra has yet to reveal prices for the Bold Edition, though we expect the special editions to cost a premium over the standard variant. Expect prices to be announced soon.