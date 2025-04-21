R Velusamy Appointed President Of Mahindra Auto

Mahindra Auto has announced the appointment of R Velusamy as its new President. Velusamy, who currently holds the position of President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, will succeed Veejay Nakra in his new position. He will now take on a broader role that includes full responsibility for the company’s automotive operations, including Profit & Loss (P&L) delivery.

R Velusamy (left) replaces Veejay Nakra (right) as President of Automotive Business.

As part of the organisational changes, Mahindra will consolidate its SUV and Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV, under 3.5 tonnes) businesses under a unified leadership structure. Velusamy, who joined Mahindra & Mahindra in 1996, has played a crucial role in the development and successful launch of various internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, as well as the company’s electric vehicle offerings, stated Mahindra. He will continue to report to Executive Director Rajesh Jejurikar.

Meanwhile, Veejay Nakra, who currently leads the Automotive Division, will move to Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Business (FEB) head as President. Having been with Mahindra since 1995, Nakra is credited with turning around the company’s automotive operations and contributing to the growth of its international business strategy. He will also continue reporting to Rajesh Jejurikar.

Additionally, Hemant Sikka, the current President of the Farm Equipment Sector, has been appointed Managing Director & CEO of Mahindra Logistics Ltd (MLL) by its board. The erstwhile CEO, Ram Swaminathan, has stepped down and is pursuing new professional opportunities.