Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Updated For 2025; Gets Six Airbags As Standard
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on April 10, 2025
Highlights
- Maruti recently announced a Rs 14,000 price hike for the Wagon R
- Updated variant-wise prices yet to be revealed
- Six airbags fitted as standard
The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has become one of the brand’s latest cars to get a safety feature update. The top-selling tall-boy hatchback is now available with six airbags as standard. The update was announced by Maruti Suzuki on its social media channels and follows a price revision of up to Rs 14,000 for the hatchback. The updated variant-wise prices have yet to be revealed.
Also read: Maruti Suzuki Eeco Now Gets Six Airbags As Standard
Also Read: 2025 Maruti Grand Vitara Launched At Rs 11.42 Lakh: Gets New Delta+ Hybrid, AWD AT Variant, Additional Features
The Wagon R joins a growing list of Maruti Suzuki models that have been updated to offer six airbags as standard in recent months. Other models receiving a similar update have included the likes of the Brezza, Celerio, Grand Vitara and the Eeco van. The Wagon R previously came with dual airbags as standard, along with additional safety features such as ABS with EBS, ESC, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminders for all occupants and hill start assist (AMT only).
Also read: Maruti Suzuki Brezza Gets 6 Airbags As Standard
As of now, Maruti Suzuki has not revealed any other updates to the hatchback. The powertrains, too, remain unchanged for the 2025 model year. Buyers can pick between a 1.0-litre three-cylinder or a more powerful 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, depending on the variant. Gearbox options include a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. The 1.0-litre mill additionally comes with an optional factory-fitted CNG kit.
Related Articles
Latest News
Popular Maruti Suzuki Models
- Maruti Suzuki FronxEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.52 - 13.13 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki ErtigaEx-Showroom Price₹ 8.84 - 13.13 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki EecoEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.44 - 6.7 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki Alto K10Ex-Showroom Price₹ 4.23 - 6.21 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki SwiftEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.49 - 9.65 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon REx-Showroom Price₹ 5.65 - 7.36 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki InvictoEx-Showroom Price₹ 25.21 - 28.92 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki S-PressoEx-Showroom Price₹ 4.27 - 6.12 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki IgnisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.49 - 8.11 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki JimnyEx-Showroom Price₹ 12.74 - 14.95 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki XL6Ex-Showroom Price₹ 11.61 - 14.61 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki CelerioEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.64 - 7.37 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki BalenoEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.66 - 9.88 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki CiazEx-Showroom Price₹ 9.4 - 12.35 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki Grand VitaraEx-Showroom Price₹ 11.42 - 20.52 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki BrezzaEx-Showroom Price₹ 8.54 - 13.98 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki 2025 New DzireEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.79 - 10.14 Lakh