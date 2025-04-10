Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Updated For 2025; Gets Six Airbags As Standard

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has become one of the brand’s latest cars to get a safety feature update. The top-selling tall-boy hatchback is now available with six airbags as standard. The update was announced by Maruti Suzuki on its social media channels and follows a price revision of up to Rs 14,000 for the hatchback. The updated variant-wise prices have yet to be revealed.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Eeco Now Gets Six Airbags As Standard



Also Read: 2025 Maruti Grand Vitara Launched At Rs 11.42 Lakh: Gets New Delta+ Hybrid, AWD AT Variant, Additional Features

The Wagon R joins a growing list of Maruti Suzuki models that have been updated to offer six airbags as standard in recent months. Other models receiving a similar update have included the likes of the Brezza, Celerio, Grand Vitara and the Eeco van. The Wagon R previously came with dual airbags as standard, along with additional safety features such as ABS with EBS, ESC, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminders for all occupants and hill start assist (AMT only).

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Brezza Gets 6 Airbags As Standard



As of now, Maruti Suzuki has not revealed any other updates to the hatchback. The powertrains, too, remain unchanged for the 2025 model year. Buyers can pick between a 1.0-litre three-cylinder or a more powerful 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, depending on the variant. Gearbox options include a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. The 1.0-litre mill additionally comes with an optional factory-fitted CNG kit.