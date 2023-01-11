Auto Expo 2023: Tata Harrier EV Concept Revealed; Previews Production SUV

Tata Motors has revealed an all-electric derivative of the Harrier at the Auto Expo 2023 as a production intended concept. The concept combines Tata’s Omega Arc architecture with the company’s Gen 2 EV architecture to offer an all-wheel drive electric SUV.

In terms of design the Harrier EV gets a revised front fascia with a design seemingly inspired by the Curvv concept. The high set LED daytime running lamps remain while the grille is now closed off with a body-coloured panel. Lower down, the bumper is redesigned with triangular vents on the sides housing the main headlamps while the prominent air-dam is housed in the centre. The revised front fascia gives the Harrier EV a sleeker look overall.

Down the sides little seems to have changed with the most notable elements being the new alloy wheels. The redesigned rear gets new tail-lamps connected by a light bar, as well as a redesigned bumper. The concept also came equipped with a panoramic sunroof. A brief glimpse of the inteirro revealed a redesigned centre console with a large free-standing touchscreen.

Tata has yet to reveal powertrain details for the electric Harrier though the company has confirmed that it gets a dual motor set-up and all-wheel drive. The company also confirmed that the Harrier EV received advanced features such as cloud-connected telematics, over the air update support, vehicle to environment connectivity and V2L charging capabilities.

One could expect some of the design elements of the Harrier EV concept to water down to the production Harrier. The SUV is due to receive a mid-lifecycle facelift and could get some of the concept’s design tweaks.