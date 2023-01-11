Auto Expo 2023: BYD Atto 3 Limited Edition Launched; Priced At Rs 34.49 Lakh

BYD revealed a limited-edition Forest Green Atto 3 electric SUV at the on-going Auto Expo 2023. The limited-run model, priced at Rs 34.49 lakh (ex-showroom) is priced at a premium of Rs 50,000 over the standard SUV with the only notable change being the exclusive exterior colour. The special edition is limited to just 1,200 units.

The company also announced the commencement of deliveries for the electric SUV in India.

Aside from the unique paint shade the limited edition gets no notable changes with the design and equipment list unchanged over the standard model.

The powertrain too remains unchanged. The Atto 3 uses a 60.48 kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor developing 150 kW and 310 Nm of torque. The EV has a range of up to 521 km per charge (ARAI) with the model offered with 80 kW DC fast charging in the country. The fast charger charges the battery up to 80 per cent in 50 minutes.

In terms of features you get Level 2 Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS), 7 airbags, a panoramic sunroof, a 12.8-inch adaptive rotating screen, 360° camera view, NFC card key, and a Vehicle to Load (VTOL) mobile power station among others.

The Atto 3 goes up against rhe likes of the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric in the Indian market.