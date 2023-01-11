Auto Expo 2023: New-Gen Kia KA4 (Carnival) Makes India Debut

Kia India has unveiled the new KA4 (fourth-gen Kia Carnival) at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023 - over two years after its global debut. Compared to the current Carnival on sale in India, the new, fourth-gen model is bigger with SUV-like styling, more premium, and loaded with a host of new and advanced tech.

Compared to the outgoing model, the new KA4 is 40 mm longer at 5155 mm, while the wheelbase has been increased by 30 mm to 3090 mm. Visually, the MPV gets a bold front end with a large, chrome Tiger-nose grille flanked with sleek LED headlamps and LED DRLs. The profile continues to feature a van-like design with sliding rear doors and new alloys. At the rear, you get sleek connected LED taillights, and Kia also has roof rails on offer.

Inside, the new Kia KA4 comes with an all-new interior and it will be offered in three- or four-row seating configurations, with 7, 9 or 11. The existing India-spec model only comes with 7, 8 and 9 seating configuration options. The MPV also gets a large 12.3-inch single-unit display that has been divided into a fully digital instrument cluster and an infotainment system, with haptic touch controls. The new KA4 also gets a new 3-spoke multi-functional steering wheel, along with new soft-touch panels for the dashboard with white stitching and, a new beige/grey dual-tone interior with matching upholstery. The air-con controls have also been updated, and the new centre console comes with a piano black finish with a shift-by-wire rotary dial instead of a gear lever for the transmission.

In terms of features, it gets sliding electric rear doors, LED headlights with daytime running lights (DRLs), LED taillights, Kia Connect connected car technology, panoramic sunroof, tri-zone climate control, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats and ambient lighting, multiple airbags, antilock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), front and rear parking sensors and electronic stability control among others.

Under the hood, the KA4 gets a 3.5-litre V6 Turbo GDI which is the range-topping powertrain that belts out 286 bhp and 355 Nm of peak torque. Then is the 3.5-litre V6 multiport-injection (MPI) engine that puts out 268 bhp and 332 Nm of peak torque. Diesel engine options include the 2.2-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that powers the Carnival in India today. It churns out 197 bhp and 440 Nm of peak torque. All three powertrains are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard.

