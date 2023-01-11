Auto Expo 2023: New MG Hector, Hector Plus Launched In India, Priced From Rs. 14.73 Lakh

MG Motor India has launched the new Hector and Hector Plus SUVs at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. Prices for the new Hector start at Rs. 14.73 lakh (ex-showroom) while the Hector Plus' prices startr at Rs. 17.50 lakh and Rs. 20.15 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 7-seater and 6-seater respectively. The new-gen model recently made its debut in India, and you can find our first look video on the car&bike YouTube channel. The new MG Hector comes with a bolder exterior, and updated interior, along with a host of new tech including Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) functions. The Hector also retains its 5, 6, and 7-seater options and its i-SMART technology with over 75 connected car features.

MG Hector Prices (ex-showroom) Powertrain Style Smart Smart Pro Sharp Pro Savvy Pro Hector 5-Seater 1.5L Turbo Petrol MT Rs 14.73 lakh Rs 16.80 lakh Rs 17.99 lakh Rs 19.45 lakh - 1.5L Turbo Petrol CVT - Rs 17.99 lakh - Rs 20.78 lakh Rs 21.73 lakh 2.0L Diesel MT - Rs 19.06 lakh Rs 20.10 lakh Rs 21.51 lakh - Hector Plus 6-Seater 1.5L Turbo Petrol MT - - - Rs 20.15 lakh - 1.5L Turbo Petrol CVT - - - Rs 21.48 lakh Rs 22.43 lakh 2.0L Diesel MT - - Rs 20.80 lakh Rs 22.21 lakh - Hector Plus 7-Seater 1.5L Turbo Petrol MT - Rs 17.50 lakh - Rs 20.15 lakh - 1.5L Turbo Petrol CVT - - - Rs 21.48 lakh Rs 22.43 lakh 2.0L Diesel MT - Rs 19.76 lakh - Rs 22.21 lakh -

Visually, the 2023 MG Hector now gets a new and larger grille with a heavy dose of chrome splashed across. Lower down, the skid plates also now receive chrome treatment to compliment the premium quotient of the car. Apart from this, the car largely remains identical to the previous model with the sleek headlamps and DRLs both receiving LED treatment while the profile remains unchanged. At the rear, the SUV receives a new LED connecting strip between the LED tail lamps retained from the outgoing model. The rear bumper is redesigned for 2023, and the Hector lettering finds a new place on the tailgate.

On the inside, the 2023 MG Hector receives much more comprehensive updates compared to the exterior. You also get a new, larger 14-inch touchscreen infotainment display replacing the older 10.4-inch unit. The instrument panel is now fully digital, while the cabin receives a dual-tone brown & black theme with a wooden finish. The gear lever is also new with the 2023 Hector and so is the PM2.5 air purifier, along with a wireless charger and ventilated front seats. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are new additions as well. MG now also allows you to control how much of the sunroof you want to open or close. Moreover, the ambient light also works now with voice command helping change the colour as well. The 2023 Hector also receives over 100 English commands and over 50 Hinglish commands.

As mentioned earlier, the new Hector now also comes with 11 Level 2 ADAS functions as part of the safety package. In its latest avatar, the SUV receives even more functions such as Traffic Jam Assist, which as the name suggests helps to keep the car moving in traffic without the assistance of the brakes or even the steering wheel. It also maintains a safe distance between cars and holds the middle lane. Another feature that ensures safety is Automatic Turn Indicators that light up even if you don’t turn on the indicators while changing lanes.

Under the hood, things remain unchanged. The 2023 MG Hector has now received massive updates to keep things fresh in the segment, but the one thing that remains unchanged is the powertrain options. The car retains the turbo and naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engine options and opts between the manual and automatic transmission offered earlier.