Auto Expo 2023: Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Makes Its India Debut

Toyota India has showcased its flagship SUV, the Land Cruiser 300 (LC300) at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. This is the eight-generation model of the iconic Land Cruiser, and the SUV is coming to India over a year after its global debut. Now, Toyota dealers are accepting bookings for the SUV in India, however, back in January 2022, Toyota Global had said that the LC300 will command an exceptionally long waiting period of around 4 years so at the moment the delivery timeline is unclear.

The delay is primarily due to the ongoing semiconductor crisis which has disrupted the production of automobiles across the globe. The Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 too is loaded to the brim with the latest features and advanced tech which require semiconductors.

The 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 is underpinned by the TNGA platform which makes it light on its feet and in turn more agile and stable when it comes to on-road dynamics. The platform has saved 200 kg from its kerb weight and also helps in making it 10 per cent more efficient when it comes to CO2 emissions.

Also, the huge 5.7-litre V8 engine has been replaced by a new 3.5-litre, twin-turbocharged V6 oil burner that is more powerful than the former. It belts out 403 bhp and 650 Nm of peak torque- a whole 30 bhp and 108 Nm more than the outgoing V8. The engine is mated to a brand new 10-speed torque converter automatic gearbox which too makes its debut on the new Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 and courtesy of its well calibrated gear ratios, this mountain of an SUV can make the 0-100 kmph sprint in just 6.7 seconds which is pretty impressive for its size.

