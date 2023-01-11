  • Home
  • News
  • Auto Expo 2023: Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Makes Its India Debut

Auto Expo 2023: Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Makes Its India Debut

This is the eight-generation Toyota Land Cruiser, and the SUV is coming to India over a year after its global debut.
authorBy car&bike Team
2 mins read
11-Jan-23 12:15 PM IST
Auto Expo 2023: Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Makes Its India Debut banner

Toyota India has showcased its flagship SUV, the Land Cruiser 300 (LC300) at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. This is the eight-generation model of the iconic Land Cruiser, and the SUV is coming to India over a year after its global debut. Now, Toyota dealers are accepting bookings for the SUV in India, however, back in January 2022, Toyota Global had said that the LC300 will command an exceptionally long waiting period of around 4 years so at the moment the delivery timeline is unclear. 

The delay is primarily due to the ongoing semiconductor crisis which has disrupted the production of automobiles across the globe. The Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 too is loaded to the brim with the latest features and advanced tech which require semiconductors.

Also Read: Toyota Confirms Four-Year Long Waiting Period For The New Land Cruiser LC300

The 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 is underpinned by the TNGA platform which makes it light on its feet and in turn more agile and stable when it comes to on-road dynamics. The platform has saved 200 kg from its kerb weight and also helps in making it 10 per cent more efficient when it comes to CO2 emissions. 

43nvgg58

Also, the huge 5.7-litre V8 engine has been replaced by a new 3.5-litre, twin-turbocharged V6 oil burner that is more powerful than the former. It belts out 403 bhp and 650 Nm of peak torque- a whole 30 bhp and 108 Nm more than the outgoing V8. The engine is mated to a brand new 10-speed torque converter automatic gearbox which too makes its debut on the new Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 and courtesy of its well calibrated gear ratios, this mountain of an SUV can make the 0-100 kmph sprint in just 6.7 seconds which is pretty impressive for its size.

Also Read: New MG Hector, Hector Plus Launched In India, Priced From Rs. 14.73 Lakh - Auto Expo 2023

Related Articles
Auto Expo 2023: BYD Atto 3 Limited Edition Launched; Priced At Rs 34.49 Lakh
Auto Expo 2023: BYD Atto 3 Limited Edition Launched; Priced At Rs 34.49 Lakh
10 minutes ago
Auto Expo 2023: New Lexus RX Debuts In India; Bookings Open
Auto Expo 2023: New Lexus RX Debuts In India; Bookings Open
49 minutes ago
Auto Expo 2023: Liger Mobility Unveils World’s First Self-Balancing Scooters
Auto Expo 2023: Liger Mobility Unveils World’s First Self-Balancing Scooters
52 minutes ago
Auto Expo 2023: BYD Seal Electric Sedan Lands In India
Auto Expo 2023: BYD Seal Electric Sedan Lands In India
15 minutes ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All

Question Of The Day

The one feature that you think will change the way you drive

Top Festive Picks

Cars under ₹6 Lakh
Cars between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Cars between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Cars between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Cars above ₹18 Lakh

Top trending

1Toyota Innova Hycross
Toyota Innova Hycross
2New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Used Cars by lifestyle
line