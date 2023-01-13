Auto Expo 2023: Jupiter Electric Mobility Debuts First Commercial EVs For India

Jupiter Electric Mobility commenced its push into the electric commercial vehicle market at the Auto Expo 2023. The electric mobility arm of Jupiter Wagons Ltd, debuted two electric light commercial vehicles for India – the Jem Tez and the EV Star CC.

The EV Star CC is a product of a partnership with Canadian EV company GreenPower which manufactures and sells the Star in multiple body styles in global markets. The JEM Tez meanwhile has been co-developed with Pune-based Xavion Mobility that designed the Tez and will also supply Jupiter Electric Mobility with necessary tooling for manufacturing the LCV. The company has also tied up with Log9 for sourcing batteries and fast-charging technology

Both EVs will be available in two battery sizes, one regular and one offering an extended range. The Tez will be offered with either a 14 kWh or 28 kWh battery offering up to 180 km of range per charge. The battery pack will be paired to a traction motor developing up to 80 kW and over 2,100 Nm. Both battery packs will support fast charging. The Tez has a payload capacity of one tonne.

The EV Star CC meanwhile will be available with two liquid-cooled battery pack options - a 62.5 kWh pack or a larger 118 kWh unit. The smaller unit will offer up to 150 km or range with the larger unit boosting this figure up to 250 km. Powering the EV is a 150 kW electric motor pushing out 1,200 Nm of torque. Both battery packs will support AC and DC fast charging. Jupiter says that the model with the smaller battery will have a higher payload capacity of 4 tonnes with the larger pack coming at the expense of some hauling capability. The 118 kWh battery pack-equipped model is rated to carry 3.5 tonnes.

Jupiter says it will initially be focusing on the key markets of Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, and Bangalore with expansion to other cities coming at a later stage. The company also revealed that it plans to offer EVs across commercial vehicle segments such as medium and heavy commercial vehicles and buses.