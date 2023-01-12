Auto Expo 2023: Tata Punch iCNG Makes India Debut

Tata created the micro-SUV segment in India when it launched the new Punch in India in 2021. Now the carmaker is set to expand its micro-SUV’s variant line-up with the addition of an iCNG model.

Cosmetically there is little to set the Punch iCNG apart from its standard sibling. Tata has also gone through the process of making the Punch CNG more practical by giving it a useable boot. Called twin-cylinder technology, Tata has swapped out the one large CNG cylinder in the boot with two smaller units that sit below the boot floor. While boot space is expected to be reduced as compared to the standard model Tata says there will still be ample useable space. The new system also doesn’t affect carrying capacity with the twin cylinders offering up to 60 litres of capacity – the same as in Tata’s other CNG models.

Inside the interior gets minor tweaks such as a CNG level readout in the instrument cluster and a button to switch between petrol and CNG. Tata however is packing in some surprises in the feature list. The Punch CNG will get kit such as an electric sunroof and up to 6 airbags – features not yet offered on the standard model. This could also indicate that Tata could soon update the Punch petrol as well. Other kit on offer includes a 7.0-inch touchscreen, projector headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, leatherette seats, leak detection system and a fire protection device.

Coming to the powertrain, the Punch iCNG gets a 1.2-lite naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine developing 76 bhp and 97 Nm. As with other Tata CNG models it features a single ECU and can be started up directly in CNG mode. The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

In terms of rivals, the Punch iCNG will offer a new alternative to the likes of the Swift CNG and Grand i10 Nios CNG. The micro-SUV is expected to go on sale in India in the coming months